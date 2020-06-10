Trump likely to scrap racial unity speech as White House struggles to fix ‘self-inflicted wounds’: NYT reporter
On CNN Wednesday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said it was unlikely President Donald Trump would move forward with his planned speech on racial unity, reportedly being written by White House adviser Stephen Miller, in the wake of criticism over his rhetoric around George Floyd’s death and his refusal to rename military bases named for Confederate officers.
“These are all self-inflicted wounds. These are all errors of his own making,” said Haberman. “Whether they end up mattering in the fall, we don’t know. But you look at the current polling across the board, it is hurting him right now.”
“There seems to be some debate over at the White House, Maggie, over whether the president will in fact address this moment with the speech on race and unity,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “What are you hearing about his advisers? What are they recommending? They can recommend anything they want, but in the end the president has to make the final decision.”
“Right. That is the issue, Wolf,” said Haberman. “Sometimes advisers float these ideas to see how much blowback it gets and how the president himself will react. The president has not wanted to give a speech. That doesn’t mean he definitely won’t, but he has not wanted to. He also has not wanted to do listening sessions with Black leaders outside of his own supporters or people coming to the White House.”
“I don’t think he is going to do a speech,” said Haberman. “The speech advisers are concerned about him giving right now is the one he is expected to give at the West Point graduation on Saturday. He has a tendency to be off script. They are concerned he will do that there and it could be problematic.”
Trump slammed for refusal to take Confederate names off military bases: ‘His instincts all run toward division’
On CNN Wednesday, White House correspondent John Harwood laid into President Donald Trump's refusal to consider removing the names of Confederate officers from U.S. military bases.
"Donald Trump sees every moment as a culture war," said Harwood. "This was precisely the complaint that General Mattis leveled against him last week, that his instincts all run toward division rather than unity to an extreme extent that Jim Mattis said it was un-American."
"We know that throughout his life in particular, racial division has been a consistent theme of his life — sued by the Justice Department for racial discrimination, Central Park Five, the Birther racist conspiracy theory about President Obama," said Harwood. "And it's been shot through his entire campaign, what he's had to say about immigrants. The very theme, "Make America Great Again," is a backward-looking theme that views social change through the prism of political correctness and wants to go back to the way things were."
Trump hasn’t suggested any police reform he would support — and that puts Senate Republicans in a bind: CNN
On CNN Wednesday, correspondent Abby Phillip noted a key obstacle to police reform at the federal level: the president hasn't even articulated what he will support.
"I don't know how close the two parties are," said Phillip. "One thing you did hear the press secretary say today is that one of the ideas that has been thrown around about qualified immunity, it would hold police officers viable for violating other people's rights, the president is not interested in rolling that back."
"I think we've heard a lot of what the president is not interested in. We have not heard very much about what he would support," said Phillip. "However, it does seem that this is being led by Senate Republicans, and the big question will be, will the president be willing to get behind whatever they put together? They are staking out a pretty firm line on supporting police. So I think it might be challenging to find some proposals that will make the president happy, that will make him believe that he is able to back reform without seeming to undermine police officers."