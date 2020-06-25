Quantcast
Trump loses it after learning NYC will paint Black Lives Matter on the street outside Trump Tower

1 min ago

President Donald Trump was informed Thursday that New York City will also paint a Black Lives Matter mural similar to what Washington, D.C. did.

In Washington, Mayor Muriel Bowser responded to Trump’s opposition to BLM by having DC Transit paint the words down 16th Street leading to the White House. Mayor Bill de Blasio will order a similar mural, but outside of Trump Tower.

“Told that @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign,” Trump tweeted, forgetting that it’s called Tiffany’s.

Trump then went off on a rant comparing the phrase “Black Lives Matter” to attacks on police officers.

“‘Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon’, referring to killing Police, is their chant. NYC Police are furious!” tweeted Trump.

Twitter responded to the tweet by calling the president a “snowflake” and mocking his anger.


