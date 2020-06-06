Trump may ‘fatally wound’ his reelection by snubbing North Carolina: CNN analyst

President Donald Trump risks alienating voters in the key swing state of North Carolina if he moves his RNC convention speech to another state, political analyst James C. Moore explained for CNN.

“Of all the institutions the Trump presidency is harming, it’s likely no one suspected the Republican National Convention might be one of them. But President Donald Trump’s refusal to fully acknowledge the risks associated with the pandemic is creating a new political threat to his own candidacy,” he wrote. “The Republican National Convention was slated to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, in August. But the pandemic struck, and the governor has insisted on a scaled down event with safety precautions that include social distancing and face masks. The President, who wants his huddled masses shoulder to shoulder as they shout their acclimations, is now looking to deliver his convention speech in another city.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If Trump insists on a bifurcated convention, he might fatally wound his reelection campaign. North Carolina is a critical swing state, and voters there may resent being overlooked,” he explained. “The change could also leave an impression that the campaign is disorganized and indecisive at a time when the electorate is already faced with critical questions about the President’s ability to lead.”

There is lots of money at stake.

“Getting a political party and a city ready to host a convention is a long and tedious process. For Republicans, especially, the convention has in recent years been held in swing states, which may help influence voters with a boost to the local economy, given the millions that go into hotels, restaurants and venues. Conventions can generate the kind of exposure and tourism that marketing dollars cannot buy,” he explained. “Since the President is planning on delivering his speech to an adoring crowd in another city, the attendant publicity for Charlotte will likely be about the scaled-back event and what the GOP lost by having to adapt to the coronavirus, as well as Trump’s demands. For the Queen City, this means not all publicity will be good publicity.”

“No matter where the RNC goes next, there is a looming question: will Trump damage his support in North Carolina after Charlotte’s leadership spent two years planning the convention and the estimated $120 million-dollar windfall it offers?” he wondered.

Read the full story.