Trump ‘meltdown’ expected after Fox News poll shows him losing by double digits
Fox News released a new poll on Thursday showing President Donald Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by double digits in the 2020 presidential election.
In May, Fox News found Biden leading by 8 percentage points, 48% to 40%.
That lead expanded in the last month with the poll now finding Biden leading by 12 percentage points, 50% to 38%.
On the president’s favorite social media platform, commentators predicted Trump would lash out at Fox News for broadcasting the results of a poll showing Trump losing.
Here’s some of what people were saying.
I see a twitter storm coming from WH in a few hours.
— Denise Wu (@denisewu) June 18, 2020
Meltdown in 3..2..1..
— Johnny Bone (@johnnybones72) June 18, 2020
NEW: Fox News poll finds Biden has widened his lead to 12 points:
Biden 50
Trump 38
Trump’s Twitter feed will explode in 3-2-1…. pic.twitter.com/eAEkZRUBDI
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) June 18, 2020
NEW FOX NEWS POLL:
Biden: 50%
Trump: 38%
The same guy who threatened legal action against a pollster for publishing a poll showing him down 14 points just had his favorite network publish a poll showing him down 12 points. Looks like his lawyers are going to be busy these days.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 18, 2020
Trump’s response. 👇 pic.twitter.com/FO7iJEIiKZ
— Lorenzo (@Mile_Marker_0) June 18, 2020
Clinton never reached 50% in a Fox News poll released in 2016, and she never led Trump by as much as 12%.
Biden 50%-Trump 38% in today's national Fox News poll.
— Taniel (@Taniel) June 18, 2020
Omg Trump is going to have a meltdown hahahaha
— Elle Bee Are (@elle_bee_are) June 18, 2020
Trump is not going to be happy about the new Fox News poll, which shows Biden leading him by 12 points pic.twitter.com/rDqBcE0XcX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 18, 2020
Fox News poll shows Joe Biden widening his lead to 12 points over Donald Trump.
When Trump sends a cease and desist letter to Fox and demand an apology, it's going to be epic. pic.twitter.com/XT64uRwHIC
— Covie (@roper_93) June 18, 2020
I could watch this clip of @BretBaier all day announcing the latest Fox News Poll showing @JoeBiden up 12 POINTS over trump…a 4 point increase from last month.
The lead is widening as time goes on, which means trump, his tweets, and his actions will get even more unstable. https://t.co/ltARhF3sZi
— James Michael Sama (@JamesMSama) June 18, 2020
