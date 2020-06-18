Trump ‘meltdown’ expected after Fox News poll shows him losing by double digits

Fox News released a new poll on Thursday showing President Donald Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by double digits in the 2020 presidential election.

In May, Fox News found Biden leading by 8 percentage points, 48% to 40%.

That lead expanded in the last month with the poll now finding Biden leading by 12 percentage points, 50% to 38%.

On the president’s favorite social media platform, commentators predicted Trump would lash out at Fox News for broadcasting the results of a poll showing Trump losing.

Here’s some of what people were saying.

I see a twitter storm coming from WH in a few hours. — Denise Wu (@denisewu) June 18, 2020

Meltdown in 3..2..1.. — Johnny Bone (@johnnybones72) June 18, 2020

NEW: Fox News poll finds Biden has widened his lead to 12 points: Biden 50

Trump 38 Trump’s Twitter feed will explode in 3-2-1…. pic.twitter.com/eAEkZRUBDI — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) June 18, 2020

NEW FOX NEWS POLL: Biden: 50%

Trump: 38% The same guy who threatened legal action against a pollster for publishing a poll showing him down 14 points just had his favorite network publish a poll showing him down 12 points. Looks like his lawyers are going to be busy these days. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 18, 2020

Clinton never reached 50% in a Fox News poll released in 2016, and she never led Trump by as much as 12%. Biden 50%-Trump 38% in today's national Fox News poll. — Taniel (@Taniel) June 18, 2020

Omg Trump is going to have a meltdown hahahaha — Elle Bee Are (@elle_bee_are) June 18, 2020

Trump is not going to be happy about the new Fox News poll, which shows Biden leading him by 12 points pic.twitter.com/rDqBcE0XcX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 18, 2020

Fox News poll shows Joe Biden widening his lead to 12 points over Donald Trump. When Trump sends a cease and desist letter to Fox and demand an apology, it's going to be epic. pic.twitter.com/XT64uRwHIC — Covie (@roper_93) June 18, 2020

I could watch this clip of @BretBaier all day announcing the latest Fox News Poll showing @JoeBiden up 12 POINTS over trump…a 4 point increase from last month. The lead is widening as time goes on, which means trump, his tweets, and his actions will get even more unstable. https://t.co/ltARhF3sZi — James Michael Sama (@JamesMSama) June 18, 2020