Trump mocked for freaking out over low Fox New polls: ‘You are running out of friends’

President Donald Trump freaked out about yet another poll on Friday as his numbers continued to fall.

Fox News reported Trump’s numbers were down, similar to the CNN numbers that the president threatened to sue over. The CNN poll reported him down 14 points with a margin of error of 4 points, where the Fox News poll showed him 12 points down with a similar MOE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump claimed that the polling firm is the same that got numbers wrong in 2016. In fact, most polling firms were accurate about the national vote, as Trump did lose to Hillary Clinton by 3 million votes.

.@FoxNews is out with another of their phony polls, done by the same group of haters that got it even more wrong in 2016. Watch what happens in November. Fox is terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

Users responded to the comments by Trump with the epic mockery and the tomfoolery to which we are accustomed.

See the tweets below:

If Fox keeps putting out phony polls why do you continue to quote it daily like @marcorubio quotes his scripture, you syphilitic sock monkey? pic.twitter.com/k9SucEOKxW — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) June 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I hate breakups :( — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

record unemployment, 120,000 dead Americans, and you think the FoxNews poll is phony 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BSQzza3dvT — Al Stewart (@trawetsla) June 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Every relationship he has is just an opportunity for him to be abusive. Every. Single. One. — Vanilla Gorilla, Esq. (@RomanticBallad) June 19, 2020

Here’s why #IMPOTUS45 is having a Twitter meltdown. Fox has another poll out. Things are not looking good. Time to kill some people at a rally. — Hope Bigly (@BiglyHope) June 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It's Juneteenth today Dicky. Based on your Fox News poll of how you are doing with race relations, we will hear NOTHING from you. Just like the Covid-19 deaths. Twitter silence from you. 1st column Approve, 2nd column disapprove.#ZeroEmpathy #FakePresident VOTE #Biden2020 pic.twitter.com/TeYCS2NJkh — Brett Rojo (@rojophotography) June 19, 2020

Fox is your friend, trying to be honest with the public. Where are your hired poll takers who can rebut the legitimate polls? — Christy Pino (@ChristyPino3) June 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox is terrible because you don’t like the results of a poll? That’s kinda like attacking a mirror because you’re not liking the image. Duh. — Zia/cin (@cindy_ziagos) June 19, 2020

So….much….trump Whine this morning. I guess he saw the Fox News poll showing that even the GOP does not want vote for him. — Howard ✡ (@HowardA_Esq) June 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Cannot to see the OAN poll: Trump 87% Biden 42% — Dave O'Donnell (@dolatin) June 19, 2020

Oh no. My poll numbers are bad. I'm biting the hand the fed me and help me steal the 2016 election. I think I'm having another meltdown. #BunkerBabyInChief #noleadership #TrumpLiesEverytimeHeSpeaks pic.twitter.com/Qv39JY1YoW — Tim Jenkins (@TimJenk78406162) June 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you going to send them a cease and decist letter? Is any poll that doesn't paint you favorably going to get one? — LegalAlienTwit (@LegalAl52542649) June 19, 2020

Yes, @FoxNews is terrible for putting you on the news so much, and saying that you are wonderful. That makes them #FakeNews, but not because of an honest poll saying people hate your actions and inactions more and more every minute, every hour, every day. — Conscience843 (@Conscience843) June 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You do know this isn’t a poll of Fox employees? It’s a poll of likely voters. It has nothing to do with whether fox supports trump or not. Spoiler alert, they do. — T (@labguy423) June 19, 2020

Fox is now fake? Why because you don’t like the poll results. You are running out of friends. — Dan Labow (@danlabow) June 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

LMAO. Please find us a "real" poll that shows that you're leading, #ShufflesTheClown — Robert Neville (@Benno_Tallent) June 19, 2020

The poll inside your head is the phony one, doofus. — , Tut Tut, & (@Myshiloh) June 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Average poll of polls for some reality for you. pic.twitter.com/A3PJ3TLNtp — Graham (@parkeg1) June 19, 2020

You’re going downhill Donnie. Health wise and poll wise. — Candice (@Candice10863042) June 19, 2020

“Trump found out he’s losing to Biden by 12 points in the latest Fox news poll & started Tweeting like Oprah giving away cars at Christmas.” — wamylove (@wamylove) June 19, 2020

So your argument is that Fox is trying to sabotage the Trump campaign by deliberately presenting a phony poll? And that Fox must think that Trump voters are stupid by presenting the poll? Let that sink in. — Owen R Heroes (@noone_owen) June 19, 2020