Trump mocks Mitt Romney for taking part in Black Lives Matter protest

President Donald Trump on Monday mocked Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for taking part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration on Sunday.

The president posted a video of Romney marching in the protests and then attacked him for his supposed lack of sincerity.

“Tremendous sincerity, what a guy,” the president wrote. “Hard to believe, with this kind of political talent, his numbers would ‘tank’ so badly in Utah!”

Romney marched with demonstrators demanding reforms to America’s police departments and he said he was marching “to make sure that people understand that Black Lives Matter.”