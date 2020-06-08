Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump mocks Mitt Romney for taking part in Black Lives Matter protest

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Monday mocked Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for taking part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration on Sunday.

The president posted a video of Romney marching in the protests and then attacked him for his supposed lack of sincerity.

“Tremendous sincerity, what a guy,” the president wrote. “Hard to believe, with this kind of political talent, his numbers would ‘tank’ so badly in Utah!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Romney marched with demonstrators demanding reforms to America’s police departments and he said he was marching “to make sure that people understand that Black Lives Matter.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

GOP’s 2020 election plans crippled by out of control cops: report

Published

1 min ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, Republicans who were planning to run on a law and order platform as part of their pitch to remain in power in the 2020 election are seeing it slip away due to an avalanche of viral videos showing out-of-control cops assaulting -- and sometimes killing -- Americans.

With Republican plans to run on a strong economy in tatters due to fallout from the coronavirus pandemic that has added 40 million to the unemployment rolls, Republicans had hoped to run as the party of law and order -- which President Donald Trump continues to tweet every day -- only to see the tide turn against police since the videoed killing of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis cops.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump mocks Mitt Romney for taking part in Black Lives Matter protest

Published

1 min ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday mocked Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for taking part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration on Sunday.

The president posted a video of Romney marching in the protests and then attacked him for his supposed lack of sincerity.

"Tremendous sincerity, what a guy," the president wrote. "Hard to believe, with this kind of political talent, his numbers would 'tank' so badly in Utah!"

Tremendous sincerity, what a guy. Hard to believe, with this kind of political talent, his numbers would “tank” so badly in Utah! https://t.co/KqHsHmSRKo

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Capital One and other debt collectors are still coming for millions of Americans

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

Since 2018, Capital One has been a looming presence in Julio Lugo’s life, ever since the company sued him, as it did 29,000 other New Yorkers that year, over an unpaid credit card. But when the coronavirus hit the city this March, it wasn’t on his mind.

At Mount Sinai in Manhattan, where he works, he’d been drafted into the hospital’s frenzied effort against the virus. He normally gathered patient information at the front desk of a radiology clinic in orderly shifts, 9 to 5. Now he was working 16-hour days, often overnight. At one moment he might be enlisted to help a team of doctors or nurses put on their full-body protective equipment and then he would rush to disinfect another team. He lost track of the days, only orienting himself by the need to juggle care with his ex-wife of their two young children who were now out of school.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image