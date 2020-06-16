Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump nominee for key Pentagon spot is a ‘conspiracy theorist who called Obama a terrorist leader’: Democrats

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has nominated retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony J. Tata for a key position in the Pentagon, but Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee, according to CNN, have vowed to oppose the nomination in light of Tata’s history of hateful anti-Islam rants. That includes Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, the leading Democrat on the SASC.

In 2018, CNN reported, Tata described Islam as the “most oppressive violent religion I know of” and called former President Barack Obama as a “terrorist leader” for — as he saw it — being overly pro-Islam. Tata was vehemently critical of the Obama Administration’s deal with Iran and claimed that it came about because of Obama’s “Islamic roots.” Obama, Tata claimed, did more to “help Islamic countries than any president in history.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to Reed, Senate Democrats who have told CNN they will oppose Tata’s nomination include Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Gary Peters of Michigan. Warren told CNN, “An Islamophobic conspiracy theorist who called President Obama a ‘terrorist leader’ should not be #3 at the Pentagon. Anthony Tata is by far Trump’s most unqualified and ill-suited senior defense nominee.”

In May 2018, Tata attacked former CIA Director John Brennan and tweeted, “Might be a good time to pick your poison: firing squad, public hanging, life sentence as prison b*tch, or just suck on your pistol. Your call. #Treason #Sedition #crossfirehurricane #Obamagate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump acts as a ‘referee’ between Melania and ‘Princess Ivanka’: author

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" with host Alisyn Camerota, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Mary Jordan described the tension between first lady Melania Trump and first daughter Ivanka Trump, not only when they first came to the White House, but dating back to the early days when Ivanka was only 14.

While it has already been reported that Ivanka wanted to rename the First Lady’s White House office the “First Family Office” and move in during the early days of the Donald Trump administration, Jordan, who was promoting her book "The Art of Her Deal" said there is more to it than just that.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus treatment found — and it’s cheap and widely available

Published

47 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

A new coronavirus treatment has been found.

The cheap and widely available drug dexamethasone has been shown to help save the most seriously ill COVID-19 patients and dramatically cut the risk of death in a new study by British researchers, reported the BBC.

The low-dose steroid treatment cut the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators, and by a fifth for patients on oxygen.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump cut off nephew’s medical care for cerebral palsy out of spite: report

Published

55 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump once cut off family payments for the medical care of his nephew, who had cerebral palsy, during a dispute over their inheritances.

The family's eldest son, Fred Trump Jr., became an airline pilot instead of joining his namesake father and younger brother in the real estate business, but his children believed they would one day share in the family wealth after their father died from alcoholism in 1981 at age 42, reported the Washington Post.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image