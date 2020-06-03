Trump official admits on Fox News that violent people are infiltrating peaceful protests to cause trouble

On Fox News Wednesday, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf acknowledged that the peaceful protests against George Floyd’s killing have been infiltrated by violent actors, as opposed to the protests as a whole being violent demonstrations.
“I think what we’ve seen over the last three, four, five days is unfortunate,” said Wolf. “Obviously the American people are very outraged over the death of George Floyd. It’s legitimate and it’s right to be concerned and push for reform in that system. But we need to do that and make sure that we don’t do that in a violent way.”
ADVERTISEMENT
“What we’ve seen at the Department is, we see a lot of nonviolent protests, we see violent protesters taking part of that, infiltrating those nonviolent protests, and that’s where we really have cause for concern, and specifically as it relates in targeting federal law enforcement officers, local and state law enforcement officers,” continued Wolf. “And that’s something that we can’t have. That’s really what we’ve been concerned about at the Department of Homeland Security.”
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
On Wednesday, The New York Times ran an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), calling for military force to be deployed against George Floyd protesters.
But a great many staffers of the paper itself did not agree with the decision — and a great many took to Twitter in protest, saying in unison that the publication of the editorial put the paper's own Black staffers in danger.
Congress is primed to pass a law that would make lynching a federal crime. But Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is holding it up from a vote in the Senate, the Washington Post reported.
There are already laws in place that would make it a hate crime to target someone because of their color, their religion or their gender. Yet, violent hate crimes at the hands of a mob aren't always considered hate crimes.
Singer/songwriter Courtney Jaye, whose album "Love and Forgiveness" was named as one of the Top 50 Albums of 2013 by American Songwriter, has penned an epic ballot dedicated to President Donald Trump.
It was reported Sunday that Trump was rushed to the White House bunker on Friday evening as a few hundred protesters surrounded the building. As the weekend progressed, more and more protesters have come to stand in opposition to police violence and a White House they feel isn't doing enough to stop it.