Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump official admits on Fox News that violent people are infiltrating peaceful protests to cause trouble

Published

34 mins ago

on

On Fox News Wednesday, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf acknowledged that the peaceful protests against George Floyd’s killing have been infiltrated by violent actors, as opposed to the protests as a whole being violent demonstrations.

“I think what we’ve seen over the last three, four, five days is unfortunate,” said Wolf. “Obviously the American people are very outraged over the death of George Floyd. It’s legitimate and it’s right to be concerned and push for reform in that system. But we need to do that and make sure that we don’t do that in a violent way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What we’ve seen at the Department is, we see a lot of nonviolent protests, we see violent protesters taking part of that, infiltrating those nonviolent protests, and that’s where we really have cause for concern, and specifically as it relates in targeting federal law enforcement officers, local and state law enforcement officers,” continued Wolf. “And that’s something that we can’t have. That’s really what we’ve been concerned about at the Department of Homeland Security.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

NYT staffers revolt over decision to publish Tom Cotton’s call for military force against protesters

Published

1 min ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The New York Times ran an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), calling for military force to be deployed against George Floyd protesters.

But a great many staffers of the paper itself did not agree with the decision — and a great many took to Twitter in protest, saying in unison that the publication of the editorial put the paper's own Black staffers in danger.

Running this puts all black people, including NYT staffers, in danger pic.twitter.com/uWjdYmFHcw

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican Rand Paul is still holding up a bill that would make lynching a federal hate crime

Published

38 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

Congress is primed to pass a law that would make lynching a federal crime. But Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is holding it up from a vote in the Senate, the Washington Post reported.

There are already laws in place that would make it a hate crime to target someone because of their color, their religion or their gender. Yet, violent hate crimes at the hands of a mob aren't always considered hate crimes.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Singer and songwriter pens ballad about ‘bunker boy Donald Trump’

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

Singer/songwriter Courtney Jaye, whose album "Love and Forgiveness" was named as one of the Top 50 Albums of 2013 by American Songwriter, has penned an epic ballot dedicated to President Donald Trump.

It was reported Sunday that Trump was rushed to the White House bunker on Friday evening as a few hundred protesters surrounded the building. As the weekend progressed, more and more protesters have come to stand in opposition to police violence and a White House they feel isn't doing enough to stop it.

Trump has tried to claim that he was really just "inspecting" the bunker, but it went down like a lead balloon.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image