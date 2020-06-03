Trump official admits on Fox News that violent people are infiltrating peaceful protests to cause trouble

On Fox News Wednesday, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf acknowledged that the peaceful protests against George Floyd’s killing have been infiltrated by violent actors, as opposed to the protests as a whole being violent demonstrations.

“I think what we’ve seen over the last three, four, five days is unfortunate,” said Wolf. “Obviously the American people are very outraged over the death of George Floyd. It’s legitimate and it’s right to be concerned and push for reform in that system. But we need to do that and make sure that we don’t do that in a violent way.”

“What we’ve seen at the Department is, we see a lot of nonviolent protests, we see violent protesters taking part of that, infiltrating those nonviolent protests, and that’s where we really have cause for concern, and specifically as it relates in targeting federal law enforcement officers, local and state law enforcement officers,” continued Wolf. “And that’s something that we can’t have. That’s really what we’ve been concerned about at the Department of Homeland Security.”

