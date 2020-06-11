Trump Plaza Casino will be demolished by implosion, but not soon enough, Atlantic City mayor says
Plans to demolish the former Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City have been submitted, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said in a press conference Thursday afternoon. Icahn Enterprises, which now owns the building, submitted plans to demolish the entire plaza by implosion, Small said. The company had previously planned on keeping the section of the building above the Rainforest Café standing, but is now set to demolish that as well. It’s not clear when the building will be demolished. Icahn Enterprises is aiming for a June 2021 completion date, something Small called “not acceptable.” “That’s smack…
Breaking Banner
Trump declares Dems ‘domestic terrorists,’ ‘ugly anarchists,’ ‘antifa’ and ‘radical left’ – and that was just today
President Donald Trump's base is actually shrinking. Just five months away from the election he's doing his best to lose voters rather than gain them, in the frivolous belief that a strong base, however small, will always turn out for him and win his re-election.
There's no question Trump's base, however small, is devoted. But a slew of polls over the past week show support dropping. Bigly. In some polls, by as much as 14 points overall.
And yet Trump is working hard to offend anyone who's not already part of his base – even Republicans – but especially Democrats.
In the past week, as his poll numbers went down, his extreme attacks on Democrats went up.
Breaking Banner
No, the left isn’t canceling ‘Blazing Saddles’ — but the right wants you to believe that
On Tuesday, the new streaming service, HBO Max, temporarily suspended offering "Gone With the Wind", the 1939 Civil War-themed film that is simultaneously both a classic Hollywood movie and a rancid, regressive work that celebrates slavery, glorifies treason and, for good measure, romanticizes rape. The temporary withdrawal came after a Los Angeles Times op-ed by John Ridley, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of "12 Years a Slave," described "Gone With the Wind" as depicting "a bloody insurrection to maintain the 'right' to own, sell and buy human beings" and perpetuating "some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color."
Breaking Banner
‘Just now?’: Country music’s Lady Antebellum faces mockery after finally ‘realizing’ their band name is racist
The country music band Lady Antebellum is changing their name, according to a report from The Daily Beast.
“After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word ‘antebellum’ from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start," the band said in a statement.
"Antebellum" refers to the Antebellum South, which was a period in history in the South before the Civil War, when slavery was legal.
The news garnered a fairly wide reaction on Twitter.