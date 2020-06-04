Trump posts open letter from his former lawyer blasting James Mattis for standing with ‘Democrat hacks’

On Thursday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to post a letter written by his former Russia investigation lawyer, John Dowd, attacking ex-Defense Secretary James Mattis for his condemnation of the president’s leadership.

“Jim: I slept on your statement and woke up appalled and upset. You lost me,” wrote Dowd. “Never dreamed you would let a bunch of hack politicians use your good name and reputation — earned with the blood and guts of young Marines.”

Dowd went on to call the George Floyd protesters “terrorists using idle hate filled students to burn and destroy,” and demanded to know why Mattis said nothing when President Barack Obama “divided this country” and “abandoned our black brothers and sisters.”

“I understand, you had to stick to the assigned narrative which did not include three years of corrupt investigations and evidence to destroy the President, his office, and his lawful free election,” wrote Dowd. “Nancy has no tolerance for dissent in the ranks — including those with stars.”

“You said nothing of the ugly, hate filled, disgraceful comments of Pelosi, Schumer, Perez and other Democrat hacks defaming the President and his office,” Dowd continued. “You said nothing of the unlawful sanctuary cities and the unlawful release of hoodlums. You said nothing of the resistance movement to paralyze our courts and our government operations. You said nothing of the obstruction and subversion of our immigration laws. You said nothing of MS-13 killers and the drug cartels who own huge sections of our major cities.”

Read the whole letter below:

