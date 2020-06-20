Trump protester taken for mental health evaluation ‘to keep her from talking to the press’: Tulsa lawmaker

Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma arrested a woman with a ticket to President Donald Trump’s rally for trespassing because she was wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” T-shirt.

The arrest of Sheila Buck was broadcast live on MSNBC on Saturday.

"Somebody has to do this." A peaceful protester is arrested outside the location President Trump's rally will be held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Nj23OgyOvX — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 20, 2020

Following her arrest for obstruction of police, Buck was reportedly taken for a mental health evaluation.

Raw Story spoke with Oklahoma state Rep. Monroe Nichols, who represents Tulsa in the legislature. Nichols praised Buck as a “tremendous community leader.”

“I haven’t talked to Sheila yet, but as I understand it, they took her for a mental health evaluation — which I really believe was to keep her from talking to the press,” Nichols said.

“She was sitting quietly doing nothing, there was nothing about her demeanor that needed any kind of mental health evaluation,” he explained. “That’s when you know you screwed up and are trying to cover your tracks by not allowing her to talk to folks — at least that’s my opinion, that’s not an official statement from the police department or anything like that, but that’s my opinion.”

“If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to worry about, but that’s not how it went,” he noted.

MORE: Upon being told she would not be allowed inside due to her #ICantBreathe shirt Buck sat down as others filed towards event. Tulsa Police approached her and started a dialogue. #NBCNews pic.twitter.com/fO2tjkOeAK — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) June 20, 2020

🚨The illegal arrest of Sheila Buck is gonna backfire right in Tulsa PD’s face, Miss Buck is a well known high society member of the community council and very generous with her charitable contributions to causes like mental health. SCREW U TULSA PD — ♠️⚜️𝕄𝕚𝕤𝕤 𝔽ü𝕙𝕣𝕖𝕣𝕚𝕠𝕦𝕤⚜️♥️ (@MissFuhrerious) June 20, 2020

Here’s Sheila Buck being a brave badass before she was arrested. pic.twitter.com/lRxLCa7fXz — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 20, 2020

Sheila Buck is well-known and well-respected in Tulsa and Oklahoma in general. The Trump campaign, Tulsa Police, and Mayor Bynum fucked up by having her arrested on live television. https://t.co/Eun4utdLFY — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) June 20, 2020