Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump rages at John Kelly for correcting his lie about Mattis: He wasn’t ‘in my inner-circle’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump lashed out at his former chief of staff John Kelly, who pointed out that Trump did not fire James Mattis and the president must have been “confused” when he said he had.

In a series of three tweets, Trump suggested Kelly knew nothing because he was “not in my inner-circle.” He also said Kelly had been “totally exhausted” working in the White House and “in the end just slinked away into obscurity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Comedian Rob Delaney reveals why he hates Ivanka Trump and Mike Pence more than the ‘stupid bigot’ president

Published

1 min ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Comedian Rob Delaney offered the leader of the free world a profane greeting as his 74th birthday approaches.

"President Trump's birthday is coming up and there's no better way to wish him a 'HAPPY BIRTHDAY' than by sending him a personal video message," Trump's 2020 reelection campaign posted on Twitter. "Upload your video TODAY."

So Delaney did, shooting a video to the "stupid bigot" president.

"My birthday suggestion to you is just that you resign as president," Delaney posted in a video uploaded to Twitter.

"You f*cking sucked at the coronavirus response," he explained. "I mean, it was miserable and that's your fault personally and as a result, thousands and thousands of people died that didn't need to die."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump vows he’ll back any candidate with a pulse against GOP senator who questioned Trump’s response to protests

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump vowed he would even back a "bad" candidate as he seeks revenge against a member of his own party.

On Thursday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said she agreed with former Defense Secretary James Mattis' criticism of Trump's response to the protests -- and revealed she was "struggling" over whether she will support Trump's 2020 reelection campaign.

Trump did not take kindly to the criticism.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump posts open letter from his former lawyer blasting James Mattis for standing with ‘Democrat hacks’

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

On Thursday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to post a letter written by his former Russia investigation lawyer, John Dowd, attacking ex-Defense Secretary James Mattis for his condemnation of the president's leadership.

"Jim: I slept on your statement and woke up appalled and upset. You lost me," wrote Dowd. "Never dreamed you would let a bunch of hack politicians use your good name and reputation — earned with the blood and guts of young Marines."

Dowd went on to call the George Floyd protesters "terrorists using idle hate filled students to burn and destroy," and demanded to know why Mattis said nothing when President Barack Obama "divided this country" and "abandoned our black brothers and sisters."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image