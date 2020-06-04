Trump rages at John Kelly for correcting his lie about Mattis: He wasn’t ‘in my inner-circle’

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump lashed out at his former chief of staff John Kelly, who pointed out that Trump did not fire James Mattis and the president must have been “confused” when he said he had.

In a series of three tweets, Trump suggested Kelly knew nothing because he was “not in my inner-circle.” He also said Kelly had been “totally exhausted” working in the White House and “in the end just slinked away into obscurity.”

John Kelly didn’t know I was going to fire James Mattis, nor did he have any knowledge of my asking for a letter of resignation. Why would I tell him, he was not… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

…in my inner-circle, was totally exhausted by the job, and in the end just slinked away into obscurity. They all want to come back for a piece of the limelight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

The problem with asking for someone to give you a letter of resignation, which you do as a courtesy to help them save face, is that it is then harder to say you fired them. I did fire James Mattis. He was no good for Obama, who fired him also, and was no good for me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020