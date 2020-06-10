Trump refuses to denounce Confederacy at race relations roundtable

President Donald Trump did a roundtable with his Black supporters who sang his praises for policies and attacked reporters and commentators of color like CNN’s Don Lemon and longtime commentator Roland Martin.

During the Wednesday roundtable, Trump was asked again about why he feels the fallen Confederacy must be “protected.” The president praised bases named after the Confederacy, saying that they were icons of “winning.”

…history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020

When asked about it, Huffington Post reporter Jen Bendery noted that he refused to answer, “twice.”

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday twice — twice — refused to answer a question about why the Confederacy needs to be defended, according to the latest White House pool report. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) June 10, 2020