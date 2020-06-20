Trump reveals he told his administration to ‘slow the testing down’ to find fewer coronavirus cases

President Donald Trump told a smaller-than-expected crowd in Tulsa that he ordered his administration to conduct fewer tests for COVID-19 to keep America’s official numbers lower.

“When you do testing to that extend, you’re going to find people, you’re going to find more cases,” Trump said.

“So I said to my people, ‘slow the testing down,'” he continued.

“They test and they test — we got tests of people who don’t know what’s going on,” Trump argued.