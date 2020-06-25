Trump ridiculed after ‘devastating’ Fox News poll shows him trailing Joe Biden — in four ex-Confederate states

President Donald Trump was ridiculed on Thursday after Fox News released a new poll showing the president trailing Joe Biden in four Southern states.

In Florida, Trump trails Biden by nine percentage points. Biden is up by two percentage points in Georgia and North Carolina and one percentage point in Texas.

Had a feeling that Florida would go Biden, but GA, NC and TX are now leaning Dem… Hannity – You should bring up this Fox News Poll tonight… pic.twitter.com/n64qg2aYVe — Impeached Disinfectant Donald – Individual #1 (@deceptive_donny) June 25, 2020

Following the publication of the poll results, Fox News personalities attempted to make excuses for Trump’s poor showing.

Hey, do you want to watch a Fox News panel make excuses for the Fox News poll that is absolutely devastating for Donald Trump? pic.twitter.com/PBL5hhGfTm — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) June 25, 2020

Here’s some of what people were saying about the survey results:

Sure, sex is great. But has anyone tried listening to Fox News explaining Trump’s bad polling? — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 25, 2020

This a fox news poll! Biden picked up Trump's ass, wiped it clean and handed it to him on a McDonald's hamburger bun. https://t.co/Qu2gBVqWvz — Boris Trump (@BorisTrump6) June 25, 2020

Fox News poll has Biden 45-Trump 44 in TEXAS https://t.co/BJpr5g2UqX pic.twitter.com/QfmcBCsYsl — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) June 26, 2020

I didn’t know I could be sexually aroused by a Fox News poll, but here I am, fully maxxed. https://t.co/wRKzT2xIMD — Mr. Steele (@SteeleYour) June 25, 2020

This Fox News Poll is devastating for Trump and his Senate enablers. It shows that things are so bad that many Republican voters are considering voting for Biden. https://t.co/QgnVx4PDE4 — TheTwo (@Elijah_n_Moses) June 25, 2020

Biden 45-Trump 44. In Texas. In a Fox News poll. That Fox News viewers will see on their screens.https://t.co/EZg2w0qy91 — Taniel (@Taniel) June 25, 2020

Cool! Be sure to have @seanhannity display the latest Fox News Poll during your boring interview! pic.twitter.com/8xvbSpUF0G — David Garcia (@1988Panther) June 25, 2020

Who needs a Fox News Poll when we have this glorious image: pic.twitter.com/HdYq4K87JD — Daniel ‘BLM’ Pants (@DanielPantss) June 25, 2020