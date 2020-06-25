Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ridiculed after ‘devastating’ Fox News poll shows him trailing Joe Biden — in four ex-Confederate states

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump was ridiculed on Thursday after Fox News released a new poll showing the president trailing Joe Biden in four Southern states.

In Florida, Trump trails Biden by nine percentage points. Biden is up by two percentage points in Georgia and North Carolina and one percentage point in Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the publication of the poll results, Fox News personalities attempted to make excuses for Trump’s poor showing.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the survey results:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Long Beach mayor asks FBI to investigate threats against civil rights activist by retired officers

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

On Thursday, Robert Garcia, the mayor of Long Beach, California, announced that he has asked the FBI to investigate "disgusting and unacceptable" threats on social media allegedly posted by retired LBPD officers against civil rights activist Shaun King.

The social media comments by retired and former LBPD officers about Shaun King are disgusting and unacceptable. The City has asked the FBI to investigate these serious threats. https://t.co/cZ2F3tKTfe

— Mayor Robert Garcia (@LongBeachMayor) June 25, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nike reports $790 million loss after COVID shutdowns sank revenues by 38%

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Sports giant Nike reported a surprise loss Thursday as shutdowns due to COVID-19 prompted a big drop in revenues in spite of higher online sales.

Nike reported a loss of $790 million in the quarter ending May 31, which translated to a loss of 51 cents per share compared with analyst expectations for nine cents per share in profit.

Revenues tumbled 38 percent to $6.3 billion following huge declines in sales in most of the world.

In North America, the company's biggest operating region, revenues plunged 46 percent to $2.2 billion.

Nike said 90 percent of its stores were closed for roughly eight weeks during the quarter in three of its four operating regions, with the exception being Greater China. A bright spot was online sales, with digital sales increasing 75 percent during the quarter.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New details reveal how Bill Barr meddled in the Michael Cohen case — even after he’d pleaded guilty

Published

53 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that Attorney General William Barr tried to interfere in the case of President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen — even after he pleaded guilty.

"Shortly after he became attorney general last year, William P. Barr set out to challenge a signature criminal case that touched President Trump’s inner circle directly, and even the president’s own actions: the prosecution of Michael D. Cohen, Mr. Trump’s longtime fixer," reported Benjamin Weiser, Ben Protess, Katie Benner and William K. Rashbaum. "The debate between Mr. Barr and the federal prosecutors who brought the case against Mr. Cohen was one of the first signs of a tense relationship that culminated last weekend in the abrupt ouster of Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States attorney in Manhattan. It also foreshadowed Mr. Barr’s intervention in the prosecutions of other associates of Mr. Trump."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image