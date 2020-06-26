Trump ridiculed after his campaign has to spend 2020 money in former Confederate states: ‘His campaign is collapsing’

President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign was ridiculed for spending money on a statewide television ad buy in Georgia.

The spending was initially reported by an ad-monitoring account. New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin followed up and was told it was a statewide ad buy.

Update: Am told it’s a statewide buy. Trump up in all GA markets. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) June 26, 2020

Trump’s campaign was ridiculed for needing to spend money in the state, which he won by over five percentage points in 2016.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the state of Trump’s reelection effort:

Normally, one would not expect the incumbent GOP President to be spending for TV advertising in late June in the state of Georgia. https://t.co/ffsDT4wa0P — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 26, 2020

In Georgia, folks. They're also running ads in Texas. This is as close as any presidential campaign will come to admitting out loud they're in trouble. https://t.co/eUppl1uxRj — Brandon (@Brand_Allen) June 26, 2020

Trump won Georgia by more than 200,000 votes in 2016. https://t.co/nR8aWGxC6g — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) June 26, 2020

Comes on the heels of two polls over the last ten days showing Biden leading Trump by 2 in Georgia (Fox and PPP) People were skeptical Biden would actively play here, but it looks like things are so bad for Trump, Biden might not have to go out of his way to make it competitive. https://t.co/b27ls3ttfT — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) June 26, 2020

I guess the polls aren't so fake after all. https://t.co/RTSQGFfCbJ — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) June 26, 2020

Try telling your 2010 self that President Donald Trump is running reelect ads in Georgia in June https://t.co/TwBBKe08j5 — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) June 26, 2020

The Republican presidential campaign needs to spend money in Georgia. Keep it up, Georgia Democrats. We're moving the needle. https://t.co/K9pzPQBTLP — Dr. Michelle Au (@AuforGA) June 26, 2020

The Trump campaign is spending money in places it very much wished it didn't have to https://t.co/BOpm1G9Vl0 — Alex Roarty (@Alex_Roarty) June 26, 2020

The Trump campaign is now spending money in Texas and Georgia. That's the sign of a confident campaign. 😂 https://t.co/XW1C61yd13 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 26, 2020

If you are spending money in Georgia as a R 👀 https://t.co/8kgoVgXNsq — Michael Li 李之樸 (@mcpli) June 26, 2020

They are spending money in Georgia. His campaign is collapsing. https://t.co/INDgMuGxMI — Damon Bethea (@damonbethea1) June 26, 2020

If you're a Republican buying ads in Texas and Georgia, as Trump is, you're losing. And you know it. https://t.co/KvSwmYaIxM — Nicholas Kunka 🖤 (@nkunka) June 26, 2020

Panic in the GOP house. https://t.co/tP7bnvbty4 — AafkeVultink 🌹🐟 🇪🇺 (@AafkeVultink) June 26, 2020

one thing about the death star is it was not designed as a defensive weaponhttps://t.co/QvpUhpCp7X — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) June 26, 2020

Man, we haven't seen White Supremacists this worried about losing Georgia since 1864. https://t.co/5tc29l6Rk3 — Nunca Trump (@NeverTrumpTexan) June 26, 2020