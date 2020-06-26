Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ridiculed after his campaign has to spend 2020 money in former Confederate states: ‘His campaign is collapsing’

Published

30 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign was ridiculed for spending money on a statewide television ad buy in Georgia.

The spending was initially reported by an ad-monitoring account. New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin followed up and was told it was a statewide ad buy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s campaign was ridiculed for needing to spend money in the state, which he won by over five percentage points in 2016.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the state of Trump’s reelection effort:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Here’s the big mistake the media is destined to make in 2020

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

Here’s an easy prediction: Over the next six-to-eight weeks, dozens of columns will be published that follow the same template. They’ll begin by reviewing the polls and discussing how “daunting” Trump’s prospects look at present, usually with a focus on how poorly he’s faring in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania–and maybe Florida–and among college-educated whites in the burbs, women and/or Obama-to-Trump voters.

They will then note that Hillary Clinton also led Trump by a similar margin in the nationwide polling in 2016, but won’t say that it was only for a few days that March. They might add that Mike Dukakis and George H.W. Bush had healthy leads at this point in their races before going on to lose badly.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump ridiculed after his campaign has to spend 2020 money in former Confederate states: ‘His campaign is collapsing’

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign was ridiculed for spending money on a statewide television ad buy in Georgia.

The spending was initially reported by an ad-monitoring account. New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin followed up and was told it was a statewide ad buy.

https://twitter.com/jmartNYT/status/1276637034254393345

Trump's campaign was ridiculed for needing to spend money in the state, which he won by over five percentage points in 2016.

Here's some of what people were saying about the state of Trump's reelection effort:

https://twitter.com/jamiedupree/status/1276624197847056387

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump may lose in November — and trigger a new national crisis

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

Let’s assume that Donald Trump loses the election in November.

Yes, that’s a mighty big assumption, despite all the polls currently favoring the Democrats. If the economy begins to recover and the first wave of Covid-19 subsides (without a second wave striking), Donald Trump’s reelection prospects could improve greatly. The Republican Party has a huge war chest ready to fund ads galore, massive targeted outreach, and widespread voter suppression. And if all that isn’t enough, the president could borrow a tactic from the dictators he so admires and cancel the election outright out of concern over the coronavirus or some fabricated emergency.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image