Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ridiculed for Presidential Daily Briefing claim: ‘This tweet has come back to haunt you, sir’

Published

1 min ago

on

One of the more hilarious aspects of Donald Trump’s administration has been the frequency by which the president’s claims are undermined by his old tweets against Barack Obama.

After The New York Times published a bombshell report that Russia was offering bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan — and Trump had done nothing after being briefed on the intelligence — White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed that Trump had never been briefed on the topic.

ADVERTISEMENT

But on Monday, CNN reported that the intelligence was included in the Presidential Daily Briefing (PDB).

This led analysts to conclude that Trump’s defense is that he was not personally briefed and was out-of-the-loop was because he had not read his PDB.

Which drew attention to attacks Trump leveled against then-President Barack Obama in 2014.

“Fact–Obama does not read his intelligence briefings nor does he get briefed in person by the CIA or DOD. Too busy I guess!” Trump argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s tweet:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

NBA to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on basketball courts — and the WNBA may go even further: ESPN

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

The top two professional basketball leagues are planning to use their courts to call for anti-racism reform, according to a new report.

"The NBA is planning to paint 'Black Lives Matter' on the court inside both sidelines in all three arenas it will use at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, when it resumes the 2019-20 season late next month," ESPN reported Monday, citing "league sources."

"The WNBA is also discussing painting 'Black Lives Matter' on the court when it begins its abbreviated 2020 season at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, sources said. Sources also said some WNBA players have suggested in talks with league higher-ups that players wear shooting shirts with 'Say Her Name' written on them in an attempt to keep attention on female victims of police brutality -- including Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, in March," ESPN reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Susan Collins triggers outrage by claiming Kavanaugh’s anti-abortion vote wasn’t a threat to abortion rights

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

On Monday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) insisted that, while she supported the Supreme Court's decision to block abortion restrictions in Louisiana, Justice Brett Kavanaugh's dissent didn't mean he would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade — even though his desired ruling would have rendered it all but useless.

The new remarks from Collins, who cast one of the deciding votes to put Kavanaugh on the bench after lecturing reproductive rights activists they were overreacting, drew a fresh wave of outrage on social media.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Watergate legend Carl Bernstein releases bombshell new report on ‘delusional’ Trump endangering national security

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Carl Bernstein published a blockbuster new report at CNN on Monday.

"In hundreds of highly classified phone calls with foreign heads of state, President Donald Trump was so consistently unprepared for discussion of serious issues, so often outplayed in his conversations with powerful leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Erdogan, and so abusive to leaders of America's principal allies, that the calls helped convince some senior US officials -- including his former secretaries of state and defense, two national security advisers and his longest-serving chief of staff -- that the President himself posed a danger to the national security of the United States, according to White House and intelligence officials intimately familiar with the contents of the conversations," Bernstein reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image