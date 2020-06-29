Trump ridiculed for Presidential Daily Briefing claim: ‘This tweet has come back to haunt you, sir’

One of the more hilarious aspects of Donald Trump’s administration has been the frequency by which the president’s claims are undermined by his old tweets against Barack Obama.

After The New York Times published a bombshell report that Russia was offering bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan — and Trump had done nothing after being briefed on the intelligence — White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed that Trump had never been briefed on the topic.

But on Monday, CNN reported that the intelligence was included in the Presidential Daily Briefing (PDB).

This led analysts to conclude that Trump’s defense is that he was not personally briefed and was out-of-the-loop was because he had not read his PDB.

Which drew attention to attacks Trump leveled against then-President Barack Obama in 2014.

Fact–Obama does not read his intelligence briefings nor does he get briefed in person by the CIA or DOD. Too busy I guess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2014

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s tweet:

FACTS: 1. @BarackObama did read his briefings and was briefed in person on a daily basis. 2. Per sources who've worked with him, @realDonaldTrump does not read the Presidential Daily Brief. He reads hardly anything at all, ever. 3. There is always a tweet. Every single time. https://t.co/C9p8PiZZk6 — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) June 29, 2020

nobody sticks it harder to 2020 trump than 2014 trump. — matthew. 🦛💨 (@iAmTheWarax) June 30, 2020

this tweet aged like a bottle of Thunderbird in a skid row flophouse — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 30, 2020

This tweet has come back to haunt you, sir. — Brad Reed (@bwreed) June 29, 2020

Many people are saying that this Tweet hasn't aged very well, believe me! — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) June 30, 2020

My god there is a tweet for everything. — RedskinsBucks (@rudybux) June 29, 2020

Good job, Nostradumbass — Kristen (@KristenKfromGA) June 29, 2020