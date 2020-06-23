Trump ripped for making America ‘plague pariahs’ as EU considers ban: ‘We are the pity of the world’

President Donald Trump was harshly criticized after it was reported that the European Union is considering a ban on travel from the United States due to the COVID-19 risk.

“EU nations may close their borders to US travelers as they seek to reopen their economies to tourism because of how Washington has handled the pandemic, The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing unnamed European officials,” Reuters reported Tuesday. “One official involved in talks among European Union members about who should be allowed to visit the bloc shared draft lists of acceptable travelers — Americans were not on them.”

The president was blasted for his coronavirus response following the report.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

It was only a matter of time until the world began treating Trump’s America as a failed state:

US citizens may be banned from travel to the EUROPEAN Union due to the Trump Admin’s failure to contain coronavirus.

America First = America Banned & Abandoned. https://t.co/3WSybgZsna — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) June 23, 2020

So much winning. News: The E.U. is prepared to bar American travelers when it reopens borders July 1 because the U.S. has not controlled the virus…a stinging blow to American prestige in the world and a repudiation of President Trump’s handling of the virus in the US. (NYT) — Tom Sherwood (@tomsherwood) June 23, 2020

Americans are now plague pariahs in the EU, thanks to the Bumbler in Chief. No one gets out. Trump's "wall" is a reality.https://t.co/T12RSwSDzV — Derf Backderf (@DerfBackderf) June 23, 2020

EU May Bar American Travelers as It Reopens Borders, Citing US Failures on Virus Would make some sense given Trump’s (and some states’) disastrous mishandling of the pandemic… NYT @MatinaStevis with the story: https://t.co/hlk7QZ7Z9w pic.twitter.com/gNJwumWyTQ — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) June 23, 2020

EU plans to bar American visitors “is a stinging blow to American prestige in the world and a repudiation of President Trump’s handling of the virus in the United States.” https://t.co/BM6nBmGPLi — Paul Farhi (@farhip) June 23, 2020

This EU decision to exclude US citizens is consistent with the “you got your wall now” summer ahead I’ve been noting⬇️. It follows a number of policies being announced by world against us.

Anyway, wait for @theatlantic today or tomorrow. “America First meet America Infected.” https://t.co/Uwch8pMnqM — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) June 23, 2020

Trump is going to absolutely lose his mind over this. The EU may ban travelers from the US. https://t.co/AJQRiOPG2s — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) June 23, 2020

Europe is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Americans entering the EU until its representatives can figure out what the hell is going on https://t.co/oRG8kFZPs1 — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) June 23, 2020

