Trump ripped for making America ‘plague pariahs’ as EU considers ban: ‘We are the pity of the world’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump was harshly criticized after it was reported that the European Union is considering a ban on travel from the United States due to the COVID-19 risk.

“EU nations may close their borders to US travelers as they seek to reopen their economies to tourism because of how Washington has handled the pandemic, The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing unnamed European officials,” Reuters reported Tuesday. “One official involved in talks among European Union members about who should be allowed to visit the bloc shared draft lists of acceptable travelers — Americans were not on them.”

The president was blasted for his coronavirus response following the report.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

