Trump says GOP is pulling Republican National Convention from North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he is seeking a new state to host this summer’s Republican National Convention after host North Carolina refused to guarantee the event could be held in Charlotte without restrictions because of ongoing concerns over the coronavirus.Trump announced the news via tweet, complaining the state’s governor, Democrat Roy Cooper, and other officials “refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena” and were not “allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised.””Because of @NC_Governor, we are…
Lincoln Project slams NC TV station’s ‘overt cowardice’ for refusing to run ad criticizing Trump supporters’ ‘Flag of Treason’
On Sunday, The Lincoln Project—a political action committee comprising anti-Trump Republicans backing Joe Biden—digitally released an ad called “The Flag of Treason,” which takes aim to President Trump’s not-so-casual embrace of racial divisiveness and his alliances with Confederate sympathizers.
It’s a provocative ad, for sure—and too provocative, it seems, for ABC11-WTVD.
‘We’ve seen this movie before’: 1992 riots helped sink Bush — and former Barr deputy sees that fate for Trump
President Donald Trump and his allies are reportedly loving the chaos he's stirring into nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd, so he can project strength with a brutal crackdown -- but that carries great political risk.
George H.W. Bush lost his 1992 re-election campaign after unemployment hit 7.5 percent, erasing any leftover glory from the Gulf War, and the acquittals of Los Angeles police officers in the videotaped beating of Rodney King set off violent protests, and one of his former campaign aides listed off the uncanny similarities to current conditions for The Daily Beast.
Joe Biden slams Trump for teargassing Americans at DC church: He held up a Bible – I just wish he’d open one
Former Vice President Joe Biden blasted President Donald Trump for teargassing Americans protesting the police killing of George Floyd, while peacefully standing in D.C.'s Lafayette Park and at the famous St. John's church. After clearing the area, Trump walked to the church for a photo-op, and held up a Bible.
Biden slammed Trump for "brandishing" the Bible and said: "I just wish he'd open it every once in awhile."
"If he opened it he could have learned something."