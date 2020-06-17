Trump says he couldn’t watch the George Floyd killing because it was ‘over 8 minutes’

On Wednesday, during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, President Donald Trump weighed in on the reason why he hasn’t yet watched the video of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police.

“Well, the George Floyd case, nothing has to be said,” said Trump. “I watched that, I couldn’t really watch it for that long a period of time, it was over eight minutes, and who could watch that?”

He added that it was a “different kind of a case,” and that the police officer responsible could have “some big problems, there’s no question about it.”

He also suggested that the Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta might have been more reasonable, because the officer “heard a gunshot and saw a flash” — which not even the officer himself is actually alleging happened.

Watch below: