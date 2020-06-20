Trump scraps speech to overflow area of Tulsa rally as turnout looks ‘well below campaign’s expectations’: report

President Donald Trump hoped for a huge crowd in Tulsa as he restarts his 2020 presidential campaign after leaving the trail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump’s campaign had bragged that over one million people had signed up for tickets and there were plans for Trump to address an overflow area outside as the campaign assumed they would fill the 19,000 seat BOK Center.

However, turnout appears to not be as high as anticipated.

Astead Westley of The New York Times posted a photo of light attendance inside the building.

I should add that the event isn't supposed to start for some time (90 mins ish). But this isn't a normal rally, there was overflow space and and a scheduled outdoor program. Even if arena fills up, those areas remain below expectations (which they heightened!) — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 20, 2020

Outside was also quiet after the campaign began letting supporters inside, CNN’s Abby Phillip reported.

Update: outdoor area has completely emptied out. pic.twitter.com/XS8M0IJRFc — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 20, 2020

Dave Weigel of The Washington Post reported that the Trump campaign had called off the president addressing the small group outside.

We’re told that Trump will not speak to the overflow crowd, as was originally expected. There is a full set-up there for him, complete with lectern and protective glass. pic.twitter.com/s8H15F0Mlv — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 20, 2020

Rally programming starting now. Here’s the scene outside. pic.twitter.com/CRnV6b4LfY — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 20, 2020

.@ryanobles confirms that President Trump and VP Pence will no longer speak at the “Outdoor Experience.” As of right now there are only a few dozen people there. https://t.co/CD6oQPypTG — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 20, 2020

Trump’s campaign manager had bragged that Trump would need to speak to the overflow crowd.

The outdoor stage for @realDonaldTrump’s Rally in Tulsa being built. This will be the 1st time that POTUS speaks to BOTH crowds in person – inside & outside. If you come to the rally and don’t get into the BOK Center before it’s full, you can still see the President in person! pic.twitter.com/7hoLFgzvLA — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 20, 2020

The Trump campaign is blaming protesters for the poor turnout.