Trump selling ‘Baby Lives Matter’ onesies on campaign website: report

45 mins ago

On Thursday, CNN reported that President Donald Trump’s campaign is now selling onesies bearing the words “Baby Lives Matter” — an attempt to repurpose the Black Lives Matter movement’s iconography for anti-abortion activists.

“Amid unprecedented civil unrest in response to police brutality across the country, President Donald Trump’s campaign is offering a onesie for babies on its website with the words ‘Baby Lives Matter’ in the script and style of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement logo,” reported Ryan Nobles and Donald Judd.

“The onesies are designed to highlight the President’s support for the anti-abortion movement,” said the report. “They were originally offered as a promotion around the March for Life in January and remain available for purchase for $18, listed as a ‘limited edition’ item. Trump is the first US president in history to speak at the march, an annual protest in Washington against abortion rights, since the historic Roe v. Wade decision was handed down in 1973. A campaign spokesperson declined to comment on the sale of the onesies, but confirmed they were offered in conjunction with the March for Life.”

“The sale of the onesies continues amid the widespread protests following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck,” said the report. “Floyd’s death on Memorial Day has led to mass demonstrations and a public reckoning over racism in the US.”


Trump’s campaign is ‘stealing money from him’ in a panic over Lincoln Project ads: Rick Wilson

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

On Monday, Raw Story reported Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign was bombarding the Washington, DC media market with ads.

The ads were not designed to win any electoral votes, but to reassure Trump himself, who is known to spend much of the day watching cable TV and tweeting his media criticism to his 82 million Twitter followers.

On Wednesday, the ad monitoring Twitter account Medium Buying reported Trump's campaign was placing more ads on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.

Trump mocked for requiring rally attendees not to sue over COVID-19: ‘Lawyers, start your engines’

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

On Thursday, reporters noticed that President Donald Trump's campaign was moving to disclaim any legal liability for the spread of COVID-19 at the president's upcoming rally in Tulsa Oklahoma, with attendees being asked to affirm, "By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. ... liable for any illness or injury."

Commenters on social media quickly scorned the campaign, given that Trump has previously referred to coronavirus public health measures as the Democrats' "new hoax" and many of his supporters are adamant about not wearing masks.

Continue Reading
 
 