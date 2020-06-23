Trump shows he’s clueless about coronavirus — as his supporters cheer his racism

On Tuesday, at President Donald Trump’s rally in Phoenix, Arizona, he once again used the term “Kung Flu” to describe coronavirus — a term widely considered racist.

“Wuhan. Coronavirus. Kung Flu. COVID-19,” he said — to tremendous applause of the rallygoers.

He then mocked the technical term, COVID-19 for the virus, calling it “an odd name” and claiming that nobody knows what the 19 is for. (COVID-19 means the coronavirus disease isolated in 2019).

This marks the second time that Trump has publicly used the term “Kung Flu” — a phrase that, just weeks ago, members of the Trump administration were trying to deny had been used in front of a Chinese-American reporter.

