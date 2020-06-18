Quantcast
Trump slammed for ‘graphic’ tweet calling SCOTUS decisions ‘shotgun blasts’ into Republicans’ faces

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump wasted no time responding to the Supreme Court’s ruling that finds his attempt to shut down the Obama-era DACA program was “arbitrary and capricious,” stopping him from endangering over 700,000 Dreamers. But his tweet also attacked the Supreme Court for its decision supporting the civil rights of LGBTQ workers earlier this week.

Many on social media were exceptionally outraged over Trump’s “graphic” tweet:

Some noted they had reported the tweet for its suggestive incitement to violence.

Others held little back.

