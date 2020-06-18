Trump slammed for ‘graphic’ tweet calling SCOTUS decisions ‘shotgun blasts’ into Republicans’ faces

President Donald Trump wasted no time responding to the Supreme Court’s ruling that finds his attempt to shut down the Obama-era DACA program was “arbitrary and capricious,” stopping him from endangering over 700,000 Dreamers. But his tweet also attacked the Supreme Court for its decision supporting the civil rights of LGBTQ workers earlier this week.

These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

DSM-V says the metaphor “shotgun blasts into the face” means you are one endangered feeling and seriously fucked up dude. https://t.co/yMq9PjnL5X — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 18, 2020

The president sure does love these images of violence. Recall the gusto he used describing the women kidnapped and bound and gagged with blue tape. https://t.co/biGacN2QZP — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) June 18, 2020

#POTUS accuses Roberts and Gorsuch of attempted murder. Perfectly normal for a #StableGenius https://t.co/XiqRnFhk19 — This is Not Normal (@Tweatist) June 18, 2020

Trump has more concern about rhetorical “shotgun blasts” at conservatives than real gun shots at black Americans. https://t.co/1wulcaf12I — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) June 18, 2020

So Trump is attacking the LGBTQ equality decision here too. But Gorsuch…his appointment, brought us that. Doesn’t seem his base should trust his judgement — and maybe just see that the world is changing. https://t.co/dqVcS3WJYt — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) June 18, 2020

Everything is gun violence with these people except for actual gun violence, which is free speech or something, hard to keep track https://t.co/X6LwB9X92w — jon rosenberg🚫🧛‍♂️ (@jonrosenberg) June 18, 2020

Rulings for DACA and LGBTQ rights are making Trump very nervous about his base. https://t.co/m3lzsebykI — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) June 18, 2020

Beware – #Trump @realDonaldTrump this is what he is doing inciting Arms and Guns as if the only amendment is the 2nd- why? b/c he expect his private militia, his police, his military to keep him in office when he loses to @JoeBiden iIt’s always been about the courts. https://t.co/2ghvLLagGe — Linda Kenney Baden (@KenneyBaden) June 18, 2020

A crowd of peaceful protesters, including clergy, getting teargassed and hit with riot bullets, is a beautiful scene to you, but 700K+ children who may now get to live what’s left of the American dream is a shotgun blast to your face. Noted. — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) June 18, 2020

JFC!!!

“Shotgun blast to the face”? What sick maniac tweets something like this.

Oh, the #FakePresident @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/zsHtJWAjeX — Michelle 🌊🎸✌🏼 (@NJLefty67) June 18, 2020

“Shotgun” is probably not the best word to use today, a$$hole! And let them lose their uncompassionate, hateful, bigoted minds. They will just join the #LiarInChief they elected! #VoteTheMFOut #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica2020 https://t.co/ZRSBQEaBKi — Del Shores (@DelShores) June 18, 2020