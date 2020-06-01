Trump sparks outrage with Rose Garden speech announcing military action against protesters

On Monday, President Donald Trump gave a speech at the White House on the week of protests into the killing of George Floyd — and spent nearly the duration condemning acts of violence, calling for “law and order,” and warning he will use the military to stop the demonstrations.

His remarks only fueled the anger and horror of commenters on social media.

What the fuck does “George Floyd did not die in vain” mean? He was murdered by a cop. He wasn’t an astronaut who died trying to get to the moon. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) June 1, 2020

What … does the 2nd Amendment have to do with anything he's talking about??? — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) June 1, 2020

“I will fight to protect you” he says as people are being gassed and shot at with rubber bullets just a block away. Fuck him. — Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) June 1, 2020

President Trump calls himself an ally of peaceful protesters in his Rose Garden address. This is the president who called NFL kneeler sons of bitches — Fenit Nirappil (@FenitN) June 1, 2020

Nothing like The President going to the Rose Garden and delivering a national address to threaten to unleash the military on American citizens. — Dan Webbčić (@dwebb93) June 1, 2020

@CNN has @realdonaldtrump talking in the Rose Garden about brutality and terror, with a split screen of police tear gassing, beating, and using rubber bullets & horses against what were peaceful protestors around the @whitehouse, as he declares martial law in the United States — Lost Sophist (@Lost_Sophist) June 1, 2020

Trump says he will deploy the military to states that refuse to "take the actions that are necessary," like activating National Guard troops. Trump then leaves the Rose Garden without taking questions and says he's going to "pay my respects to a very, very special place." (?) — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) June 1, 2020