Trump sparks outrage with Rose Garden speech announcing military action against protesters

2 hours ago

On Monday, President Donald Trump gave a speech at the White House on the week of protests into the killing of George Floyd — and spent nearly the duration condemning acts of violence, calling for “law and order,” and warning he will use the military to stop the demonstrations.

His remarks only fueled the anger and horror of commenters on social media.

‘False’ rumor that ‘a plane load’ of Antifa protesters are flying into Idaho debunked by sheriff

1 min ago

June 1, 2020

Fears are growing over Antifa in red America as President Donald Trump and AG Bill Barr seek a scapegoat to blame for rioting across America.

"The Payette County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Monday due to social media posts circulating a false rumor that a "plane load" of Antifa protesters landed in Boise," CBS 2 reported Monday.

“Family and friends in Idaho. We were told by our Congressman that Antifa has sent a plane load of their people into Boise and three bus loads from Seattle into the rural areas. The sheriff in Payette has already spotted some of them. We were warned to lock our doors and our guns. We think they will stay in the larger communities but it is best to be prepared," the post read.

Marco Rubio triggers fury by blaming peaceful protesters for being tear gassed

36 mins ago

June 1, 2020

On Monday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) called the peaceful protesters who were cleared away from the White House by police "professional agitators" — and suggested they "deliberately" provoked police action.

Many in the media fell for the calculated & deliberate tactics of professional agitators.

They knew the street needed to be cleared before 7pm curfew.

But they deliberately stayed to trigger police action & get the story they wanted, that “police attacked peaceful protestors.”

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 1, 2020

‘Fascism has come to America’: Trump ripped for gassing protesters to hold awkward Bible photo-op

40 mins ago

June 1, 2020

President Donald Trump was harshly criticized on Monday after police fired tear gas on protesters so that he could violate DC's curfew to hold a photo-op with a Bible at St. John's church.

Here's some of what people were saying about Trump's photo-op:

https://twitter.com/Acosta/status/1267598557218996224

https://twitter.com/girlsreallyrule/status/1267601676204113920

https://twitter.com/MikevWUSA/status/1267603953098862594

