Trump staff sent home early as White House braces for another night of protests

After a third night of unrest in Washington D.C., Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced another curfew for Monday night, saying, “We’re prepared for multiple days of demonstrations.” The curfew will begin at 7 p.m. Monday and run through Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the White House will be shutting down accordingly, with only the most senior staffers staying on.

“Sources tell me the White House told all staffers who don’t need to be there to leave by 4 pm ET today due to planned protests,” CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted. “I’m told by a source that White House senior staff will continue working.”

According to Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs, food spots on the White House campus have already closed for the day.

“Many White House staff are leaving their offices early today, ahead of the 7p DC curfew. Two food spots on campus — the Navy Mess in WH and Ike’s in EEOB — are now both closed for the day,” she tweeted.

