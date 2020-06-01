Quantcast
Trump staff sent home early as White House braces for another night of protests

Published

1 min ago

on

After a third night of unrest in Washington D.C., Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced another curfew for Monday night, saying, “We’re prepared for multiple days of demonstrations.”  The curfew will begin at 7 p.m. Monday and run through Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the White House will be shutting down accordingly, with only the most senior staffers staying on.

“Sources tell me the White House told all staffers who don’t need to be there to leave by 4 pm ET today due to planned protests,” CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted. “I’m told by a source that White House senior staff will continue working.”

According to Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs, food spots on the White House campus have already closed for the day.

“Many White House staff are leaving their offices early today, ahead of the 7p DC curfew. Two food spots on campus — the Navy Mess in WH and Ike’s in EEOB — are now both closed for the day,” she tweeted.

Louisville police chief fired after mayor determines body cameras were off during David McAtee shooting

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

On Monday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that the chief of the city's police department has been relieved of duty, effective immediately.

The move comes after the body cameras of Louisville police officers involved in the fatal shooting of David McAtee, a local Black businessman, had not been active.

🚨 Mayor of #Louisville: The body cameras of those involved in the shooting last night that killed David McAtee were NOT active.

Breaking Banner

LISTEN: Charlamagne Tha God clashes with ‘delusional’ Rush Limbaugh in debate over George Floyd’s killing and white privilege

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

During an interview with Rush Limbaugh this Monday, Charlamagne Tha God called out the conservative radio host for his white privilege and asked him why he's choosing to speak out on George Floyd's killing while there have been countless examples of police violence against black people.

“I know that you’re going to disagree with me on this — to me this is not America,” Limbaugh said, adding that he thinks the U.S. is the greatest country in the world.

But according to Charlamagne, America is only great for some people.

“I think it’s easy for you to say because you’re a white male and that comes with a different level of privilege,” Charlamagne said. “And I do think America does work but it works for the people it was designed to work for. It doesn’t work for everyone else the way it works for you.”

Breaking Banner

GOP governor blasts Trump for delivering ‘bitterness, combativeness, and self-interest’ amid nationwide unrest

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker (R-MA) blasted President Donald Trump after the president had a call with governors and mayors Monday.

The president blasted the leaders as "weak" for refusing to strike back at protesters, jail them for a decade and deploy the National Guard to shoot at them.

