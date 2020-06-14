Quantcast
Trump suggests Black Lives Matter protesters aren’t ‘hard-working tax-paying citizens’

Published

2 hours ago

on

As Black Lives Matter protests continue around the world, President Donald Trump is also continuing his attacks on the protests.

In a Sunday tweet, the president claimed that Democrats aren’t doing anything to control the protesters, but when American taxpayers stand up for their rights, Democrats act.

“Interesting how ANTIFA and other Far Left militant groups can take over a city without barely a wimpier from soft Do Nothing Democrat leadership, yet these same weak leaders become RADICAL when it comes to shutting down a state or city and its hard working, tax paying citizens!” Trump tweeted.

People aren’t flying into the United States to protest, they’re doing it in their own countries.


The Amy is for killing our enemies — not crowd control: Bush’s Defense Department Secretary

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 14, 2020

By

Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates joined the chorus of military members saying that the bases named after Confederate leaders who lost the war must go, the New York Times reported. He's also standing in opposition to President Donald Trump's move to send soldiers into American streets during protests.

Gates, who served as President George W. Bush's secretary and stayed on until 2011, still identifies as a Republican and hasn't denounced the party.

We still don’t know why Trump was taken to Walter Reed last year: Maggie Haberman

Published

43 mins ago

on

June 14, 2020

By

After speaking at the West Point graduation, the internet flew into speculation questioning the health and wellness of President Donald Trump. The president appeared to have problems drinking from a glass of water and struggled to walk down the ramp to the stage.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman recalled Sunday that Americans still don't know why the president was rushed to Walter Reed one November afternoon in 2019. According to the White House, Trump was just going to get a jumpstart on his physical. However, it took Trump six months to actually complete the physical.

Republicans have decided they aren’t ‘twisting themselves in pretzels’ to defend Trump anymore: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 14, 2020

By

Politico reporter Jake Sherman explained in a PBS "Washington Week" discussion that it has become clear Republicans aren't defending Trump anymore.

"Republicans have just basically decided, as we put it in Playbook, almost to just pat him on the head – Pres. Trump that is – and move on with their day. They're no longer really twisting themselves in pretzels to defend him," Sherman said Sunday.

Instead, they're replying to reporters asking questions with, "we didn't really see that" or claiming they need more information. While they still haven't moved to be brave enough to criticize Trump, refusing to defend him is a huge step for Republicans who protected the president from a legitimate impeachment investigation.

