Trump suggests Black Lives Matter protesters aren’t ‘hard-working tax-paying citizens’

As Black Lives Matter protests continue around the world, President Donald Trump is also continuing his attacks on the protests.

In a Sunday tweet, the president claimed that Democrats aren’t doing anything to control the protesters, but when American taxpayers stand up for their rights, Democrats act.

“Interesting how ANTIFA and other Far Left militant groups can take over a city without barely a wimpier from soft Do Nothing Democrat leadership, yet these same weak leaders become RADICAL when it comes to shutting down a state or city and its hard working, tax paying citizens!” Trump tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interesting how ANTIFA and other Far Left militant groups can take over a city without barely a wimpier from soft Do Nothing Democrat leadership, yet these same weak leaders become RADICAL when it comes to shutting down a state or city and its hard working, tax paying citizens! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2020

People aren’t flying into the United States to protest, they’re doing it in their own countries.