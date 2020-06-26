Trump supporter brought a mask to president’s rally — but then felt ‘peer pressure’ to not wear it
A young supporter of President Donald Trump confided to USA Today’s Nicole Carroll that he decided against wearing a mask at the president’s campaign rally in Phoenix earlier this week because no one else in the room was doing so.
During the president’s rally at an Arizona megachurch this week, Carroll interviewed 19-year-old Santiago Stewart, who admitted to bringing a mask with him.
Stewart admitted to Carroll that he was “a little” worried about getting sick, but he still didn’t put the mask on when he saw a sea of mask-free Trump supporters at the event.
“So was it peer pressure?” asked Carroll.
“Yeah, kind of,” he replied.
20-year-old Trump supporter Kaylee Spielman, meanwhile, told Carroll that she didn’t bother wearing a mask even though her grandparents were vulnerable to getting very sick from the disease.
Spielman insisted that she was taking other precautions — but when asked by Carroll to name them, she replied, “Obviously not too many.”
