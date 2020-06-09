Trump supporters mock George Floyd’s death with re-enactment

Multiple videos posted this week show a man kneeling on a mannequin to mockingly reenact George Floyd’s death while yelling at peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters.

The videos were taken in New Jersey on Monday afternoon and they show a man kneeling on the mannequin in front of a pickup truck that’s adorned with a “Trump” flag on the back. Additionally, an “All Lives Matter” sign can be see hanging on a nearby fence.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the protesters walk by, the man shouts at them that Floyd died because he failed to comply with officers’ commands.

“You don’t comply, that’s what happens!” he yells.

The protesters, who were being escorted on their march by the Franklin Township Police Department, continued chanting “Black Lives Matter!” as the man yelled at them.

Watch videos of the man below.

If you see a Trump flag on someone’s car, odd’s are they’re a proud racist! Franklinville, New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/pM0hwgqVRt — Pantomath (@pantomath__) June 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Warning: disturbing content. A #BlackLivesMatter protest was held in Franklin, New Jersey. And counter protesters showed up with a display that included one man kneeling on another’s neck. Utterly horrifying. pic.twitter.com/6XVeEWV3Mv — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 9, 2020

Their point of view. I don’t have any words, but I have to share this. pic.twitter.com/1i9jlKnd6H — Daryan (@dfennal16) June 9, 2020