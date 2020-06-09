Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump supporters mock George Floyd’s death with re-enactment

Published

1 hour ago

on

Multiple videos posted this week show a man kneeling on a mannequin to mockingly reenact George Floyd’s death while yelling at peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters.

The videos were taken in New Jersey on Monday afternoon and they show a man kneeling on the mannequin in front of a pickup truck that’s adorned with a “Trump” flag on the back. Additionally, an “All Lives Matter” sign can be see hanging on a nearby fence.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the protesters walk by, the man shouts at them that Floyd died because he failed to comply with officers’ commands.

“You don’t comply, that’s what happens!” he yells.

The protesters, who were being escorted on their march by the Franklin Township Police Department, continued chanting “Black Lives Matter!” as the man yelled at them.

Watch videos of the man below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Activism

Korean man beaten on California bus by passengers fearing ‘the Chinese virus’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

A man of Korean ethnicity was reportedly beaten while riding a bus in Rialto, California.

The man's granddaughter revealed the incident in a post on Twitter, which included a photo of a man who had been badly beaten.

"My grandpa was just beat on the bus because he’s Korean [because] they didn’t want 'the Chinese virus' Trump started calling it the Chinese virus and everyone started going after Asians," she wrote. "Until you’re beaten because of your skin color you don’t have a say."

The granddaughter later reported that her grandfather is at home recovering. She said police are trying to find the people responsible for the beating.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Angry’ Trump is headed for defeat and can’t afford to lose more GOP support: columnist

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

In his column for Bloomberg, longtime political observer Jonathan Bernstein stated that Donald Trump is on the road to defeat in November as he watches members of his own party -- as well as military leaders -- turn on him at the same time recent polls show him falling behind former Vice President Joe Biden who is expected to be the Democratic nominee.

According to the columnist, a collection of "little things" related to the president paint a portrait of a man who is "angry, adrift and headed toward defeat."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Navy SEAL who oversaw raid that killed bin Laden believes the US must ‘move forward without’ Trump — and he isn’t alone

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

In recent weeks, some retired U.S. military commanders have been vehemently critical of President Donald Trump — from Gen. Colin Powell to Marine Gen. John Allen to Marine Gen. James Mattis (former secretary of defense in the Trump Administration). Another who is speaking out is Adm. Bill McRaven, the retired NAVY Seal who oversaw the raid in which al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed in Pakistan nine years ago.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image