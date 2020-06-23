Quantcast
Trump supporters mocked for ignoring public health guidelines at rally: ‘The Superspreadysburg Address’

1 min ago

On Tuesday, Jonathan Lemire of the Associated Press posted an image of the Students for Trump rally at the Dream City megachurch in Phoenix, Arizona — and revealed how the rallygoers were not social distancing and few were wearing masks, even though an event organizer said masks would be widely used and even though Phoenix has mandated mask use in public settings.

The rally swiftly drew scorn on social media for its apparent lack of concern for public health.

