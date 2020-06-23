Trump supporters mocked for ignoring public health guidelines at rally: ‘The Superspreadysburg Address’
On Tuesday, Jonathan Lemire of the Associated Press posted an image of the Students for Trump rally at the Dream City megachurch in Phoenix, Arizona — and revealed how the rallygoers were not social distancing and few were wearing masks, even though an event organizer said masks would be widely used and even though Phoenix has mandated mask use in public settings.
The scene of President Trump’s appearance at a Phoenix mega-church.
No social distancing. And the only masks I am seeing are being worn by the White House travel pool pic.twitter.com/WYBRjAiDJp
The rally swiftly drew scorn on social media for its apparent lack of concern for public health.
Bathed in God's fluids…
Trump trusts the "True Believers" from Dream City Church Phoenix. Apparently their ventilation “kills 99.9% of COVID-19 within 10 minutes"
They look like shifty con men, I sure wouldn't trust them with my life, do you?#WearADamnMask #StayHomepic.twitter.com/o1QoKesrBX
Well, this is that magic church that kills 99.9% of the virus.
The magic COVID-19 destruction machine removed none of the COVID
Instead of clapping, everyone please cough.
JESUS, TAKE THE WHEEL! (And we know how that works)
The Superspreadysburg Address
Gees. Remember when America wasn’t a global joke…
