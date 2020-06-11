Trump supporters seethe at ‘socialist’ general who apologized for president’s infamous photo op

Supporters of President Donald Trump are not happy with Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who apologized for taking part in President Donald Trump’s now-infamous photo op that required deploying pepper spray against peaceful protesters.

In his apology, Gen. Milley said that it was wrong for him to take part in a photo op that made it look as though the American military was taking a side in the domestic political dispute over the use of police brutality against black Americans.

“I should not have been there,” Milley acknowledged in a prerecorded video commencement address to National Defense University. “My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”

Many Trump supporters were furious that one of the country’s top generals would apologize, and they took to Twitter to express their displeasure with a major military figure breaking with the president.

Check out some reactions below.

What a Jackass–> "I Should Never Have Been There" – Gen Mark Milley Stands with the Mob – Apologizes for Walking to Torched St. John's Church with President Trump (VIDEO) https://t.co/lRwELEXrFE via @gatewaypundit — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) June 11, 2020

I am sick and tired of these no balls ‘men’ bowing to tyrannical Leftists. — LORI HENDRY (@Lrihendry) June 11, 2020

They are planning a military coup. It's so obvious. president Trump needs to fire some people immediately. — TheUnderdog (@DWalkRed14) June 11, 2020

Generals who disagree with the Commander in Chief are supposed to resign. Not whine in public like spoiled brats. — David Crimmins (@dacrimmins) June 11, 2020

A military leader apologizes for standing with his Commander in Chief? Fire his ass @realDonaldTrump. Scary to think what he would do in times of war against our country. — Layla (@trishellington) June 11, 2020

No loyalty to his Commander and Chief and should be gone. #DeepState — JL (@mogir) June 11, 2020

Who paid him off? He's cowering too? — Joseph Campbell (@Malteser1961) June 11, 2020

WOW. Who knew Generals were so easily intimidated. Pure cowardice. — shelly williams (@shellyw1962) June 11, 2020

American or socialist. There is no in-between. Fire the piece of Schiff. — ❌ TimeTravelPundit ❌ (@swank_don) June 11, 2020

He is week — Connie (@23conniem) June 11, 2020

DEEP STATE – The pentagon has gone to the far left. — Jah (@h100100200) June 11, 2020

