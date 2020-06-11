Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump supporters seethe at ‘socialist’ general who apologized for president’s infamous photo op

Published

1 min ago

on

Supporters of President Donald Trump are not happy with Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who apologized for taking part in President Donald Trump’s now-infamous photo op that required deploying pepper spray against peaceful protesters.

In his apology, Gen. Milley said that it was wrong for him to take part in a photo op that made it look as though the American military was taking a side in the domestic political dispute over the use of police brutality against black Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I should not have been there,” Milley acknowledged in a prerecorded video commencement address to National Defense University. “My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”

Many Trump supporters were furious that one of the country’s top generals would apologize, and they took to Twitter to express their displeasure with a major military figure breaking with the president.

Check out some reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

US surgeon general speaks out on death of George Floyd: ‘That could be me on the side of a road with a knee in my neck’

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

Speaking to Politico, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams explained that it isn't impossible that he could end up with a cop's knee on his neck, even as a nationally recognized official in President Donald Trump's government.

Floyd was "the same age that I am,” Adams told the site's “Pulse Check” podcast in an interview. “And I look at him, and I really do think that could have been me.”

“That could be me, pulled over for speeding five miles over the speed limit," he continued. "That could be me with a busted tail light. That could be me who is just seen as a black man and not as the surgeon general of the United States — especially if I'm not wearing a uniform, but I'm casually dressed in my hoodie and tennis shoes and athletic apparel — and that could be me on the side of a road with a knee in my neck.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Wisconsin GOP assembly speaker blames ‘culture’ of immigrants for coronavirus outbreak in leaked recording

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

In a secret recording taken during a meeting between Wisconsin governor Tony Evers, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos blamed immigrants for the coronavirus outbreak in a Racine County which is in the southeastern part the state, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

“I know the reason at least in my region is because of a large immigrant population where it’s just a difference in culture where people are living much closer and working much closer,” said Vos, who is a Republican.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

San Jose cops rupture testicle of their own bias trainer in violent response to protests

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

California police maimed one of their own trainers as he tried to intervene in an outbreak of violence during nationwide protests against police brutality.

Derrick Sanderlin has for years trained San Jose police recruits how to avoid implicit bias against racial minorities, but the 27-year-old was shot in the groin by a rubber bullet fired by one of the department's officers -- causing his testicle to rupture, reported KGO-TV.

“The doctor said there was a possibility I could be sterile due to the ruptured testicle,” Sanderlin said. “He said they saved everything, but won’t know for sure until we try to have kids. I was terrified out of my mind. Maybe a week before the protests, my wife and I were talking about how maybe in a year, we’ll have saved up enough to think about having kids.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image