Trump supporters waving ‘Thin Blue Line’ flags protest Juneteenth ceremony in Boston

On Friday, people gathered in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston to mark Juneteenth with calls for racial equality and justice.

According to multiple local news reporters, a small group of counterprotesters, waving “Thin Blue Line” and Trump flags, gathered in response, leading to arguments between the two.

As the counterprotesters demonstrated, the Juneteenth supporters reportedly chanted “Black Lives Matter!” to drown them out.

Several counter protestors now here at a Juneteenth celebration in Dorchester. Some with Trump flags and signs that say Back The Blue. Many people at the rally seem to be ignoring the small crowd behind the fence.They continue to give speeches & call for racial equality @boston25 pic.twitter.com/SX07LWzoDq — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) June 19, 2020

Small group of counter protesters — holding signs that say “Supporting the Police is Gracious not Racist” — are drowned out by hundreds of people chanting “Black Lives Matter” pic.twitter.com/HKW9eUkkYS — Zoe Greenberg (@zoegberg) June 19, 2020