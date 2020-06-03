Trump swears that the economy is coming back: ‘Not everyone agrees with me’

President Donald Trump promised his Twitter followers Wednesday that the economy is definitely coming back, even if no one else agrees with him.

“I feel more and more confident that our economy is in the early stages of coming back very strong,” Trump tweeted. “Not everyone agrees with me, but I have little doubt. Watch for September, October, November. Next year will be one of the best ever, and look at the Stock Market NOW!”

In recent interviews, the president has said that he expects the economy to come roaring back to live next year, after the election is over. The stock market fell dramatically as the president refused to act on the coronavirus throughout February and March.

The White House has now decided that the coronavirus is over and there’s nothing to worry about, but there has been an increase in cases in many states since the president’s “grand reopening.” It’s unclear if a large uptick in cases occurs if the markets will tumble again.