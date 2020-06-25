Trump throws Twitter tantrum after ‘nobody’ on Fox News defends his widely criticized Bible photo op

Quantcast
President Donald Trump on Thursday had a Twitter tantrum against Fox News after it aired a segment in which one commentator attacked his widely criticized photo op at the St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C.

“A Fox News commentator just ripped me with lies, with nobody defending,” the president complained. “They talked about the ‘friendly’ protesters (they set the Church on fire the day before. They were anything but friendly), and how I stood and held the Bible upside down — it wasn’t upside down.”

In reality, the vandals who set fire to St. John’s Church did so the night before Trump’s now-infamous photo op there, whereas the protesters who were forcibly removed from the area during the photo op were entirely peaceful.

Although there have been allegations that Trump held the Bible upside down, most photographs taken of the president during his stunt do show him holding it right side up.


WATCH: GOP’s Kevin McCarthy lashes out at reporter for asking him about Trump’s racist ‘kung flu’ rant

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Thursday angrily lashed out at a reporter for asking him what he thought of President Donald Trump calling the novel coronavirus the "kung flu."

During a press conference, a reporter asked McCarthy if he thought it was appropriate to describe the virus as the "kung flu," a clear play on the Chinese martial art kung fu that has been called out as "highly offensive" even by Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

McEnany’s former Christian academy teacher saddened to see her putting politics over truth

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

In a sweeping profile published at The Atlantic this Thursday, Emma Green takes a look at White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's rise to the coveted White House, and how she developed such a combative relationship with the news media.

At one point in the piece, Green touches on McEnany's history as a conservative Christian.

"McEnany began her life as an evangelist among the masses. 'KMac,' as she was called, stood out as a Protestant at the Academy of the Holy Names, a Catholic girls’ school in Tampa, Florida, choosing to write about Jesus, whom she called 'my hero,' for a sixth-grade poetry assignment: 'I shout his name,' McEnany wrote, 'for he is king.' She grew up in a conservative Republican household in nearby Plant City, and her father operates a roofing business," Green writes.

Trump nominee’s ‘right-wing nuttiness’ makes him unfit to serve in high-ranking Pentagon job: columnist

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Recently unearthed social media posts should disqualify a retired U.S. Army general and Fox News contributor from a high-ranking post at the Pentagon, according to a conservative columnist.

Anthony Tata called former President Barack Obama a "terrorist leader," slurred Islam and insulted Democratic lawmaker in a series of since-deleted Twitter posts later unearthed by CNN's Andrew Kaczynski, and the Washington Post's Max Boot said the retired brigadier general was unfit to serve as President Donald Trump's nomination for undersecretary of defense for policy.

"Tata argued that Obama negotiated the Iranian nuclear deal because he had 'Islamic roots' and wanted 'to help Iranians and the greater Islamic state crush Israel,'" Boot wrote. "In addition, he lashed out at Reps. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), calling them 'violent extremists' and accusing Waters of being a 'vicious race baiting racist.'"

