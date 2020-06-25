Trump throws Twitter tantrum after ‘nobody’ on Fox News defends his widely criticized Bible photo op

President Donald Trump on Thursday had a Twitter tantrum against Fox News after it aired a segment in which one commentator attacked his widely criticized photo op at the St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C.

“A Fox News commentator just ripped me with lies, with nobody defending,” the president complained. “They talked about the ‘friendly’ protesters (they set the Church on fire the day before. They were anything but friendly), and how I stood and held the Bible upside down — it wasn’t upside down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In reality, the vandals who set fire to St. John’s Church did so the night before Trump’s now-infamous photo op there, whereas the protesters who were forcibly removed from the area during the photo op were entirely peaceful.

Although there have been allegations that Trump held the Bible upside down, most photographs taken of the president during his stunt do show him holding it right side up.