Trump to be labeled ‘the world’s most dangerous man’ in new tell-all book by his niece: report

Book publisher Simon & Schuster revealed the title of an upcoming memoir by President Donald Trump’s niece, The Washington Post reported Monday evening.

The book by Mary Trump will be titled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man the publisher revealed. The release date is scheduled for June 28.

“Mary Trump’s book, if it is as critical as has been reported, would mark a rare departure among the president’s three living siblings and extended family members, who have largely refused to comment about him and have stayed out of public view. Its publication threatens to put the Trump family’s internal tensions on prominent display months before the November election,” the newspaper reported.

“President Trump has tried to gloss over the disputes within his family,” The Post added.

This will not be the only highly-anticipated book scheduled to be released before the November election.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s book is scheduled to go on sale next week and a book by former National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster has a book set to be released in September.

