Trump to deliver presidential speech on race relations – written by white nationalist Stephen Miller: Report
For several days top Trump White House aides have been debating if President Donald Trump should deliver an address to the nation on race relations. As the George Floyd protests enter their third week, with no sign of stopping, it appears the decision has been made that he will.
And drafting that speech is Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, a white nationalist.
“The White House is preparing a speech on race relations written by Stephen Miller, who crafted the Trump Administration’s immigration plan along the southern border with Mexico,” CNN political analyst April Ryan writes in a report for American Urban Radio Networks.
Miller is an uber-powerful top White House advisor who is responsible for the President’s anti-immigrant policies, Trump’s anti-Islam travel ban, Trump’s decision to effectively ban refugees, and more.
Among Miller’s achievements is the intentional separation from their families of countless thousands of migrant children, who were caged and housed in tent cities in the Texas and Arizona heat. These children often lack basic life necessities, including food, water, sanitations, and healthcare. The Trump administration even went to court to deprive them of soap.
Some of them are just 13 months old. U.S. government policy under the Trump administration, crafted by Miller, is to not just separate children from their parents, but even from their other siblings if they are not the same sex.
Miller, who is linked to the “alt-right,” called separating the children “a simple decision.”
Last year the Southern Poverty Law Center reported that just before “the 2016 election, White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller promoted white nationalist literature, pushed racist immigration stories and obsessed over the loss of Confederate symbols after Dylann Roof’s murderous rampage, according to leaked emails reviewed by Hatewatch.”
“The emails, which Miller sent to the conservative website Breitbart News in 2015 and 2016, showcase the extremist, anti-immigrant ideology that undergirds the policies he has helped create as an architect of Donald Trump’s presidency.”
Breaking Banner
West Wing star rips Justice Roberts for chaos on election day in Georgia
On Tuesday, the primary elections in Georgia were marred by serious problems, including hours-long lines at polling places and malfunctioning machines.
Writing on Twitter, former "West Wing" star Bradley Whitford placed a significant portion of the blame squarely on the shoulders of Chief Justice John Roberts — who wrote the 2013 Supreme Court decision decimating enforcement of the Voting Rights Act in states with a history of voter suppression.
China removes pangolin from traditional medicine list
China has removed pangolin parts from its official list of traditional medicines, state media reported Tuesday, days after increasing legal protections on the endangered animal.
Pangolins were left out of the official Chinese Pharmacopoeia this year, along with substances including a pill formulated with bat feces, the state-owned Health Times reported.
The pangolin, the world's most heavily trafficked mammal, is thought by some scientists to be the possible host of the novel coronavirus that emerged at a market in China's Wuhan city last year.
Its body parts fetch a high price on the black market as they are commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine, although scientists say they have no therapeutic value.
Breaking Banner
Conservative confirms Nevada Republican said ‘my white ass is more qualified than somebody’s black ass’: report
A prominent African-American activist and regular national cable commentator has confirmed to the Nevada Independent that once again Las Vegas City Councilperson Michele Fiore has said something drawing criticisms from her own party after remarks she allegedly made Saturday to 250 people at the Clark County Republican Convention.