Trump to go ahead with New Jersey trip despite quarantine warning
The White House said Thursday President Donald Trump will travel to New Jersey this weekend as planned even though it is one of three states recommending that people who have been to coronavirus hot spots self-quarantine for two weeks.
“The president of the United States is not a civilian,” spokesman Judd Deere said when asked about the specific case of Trump having traveled Tuesday to Arizona, where new cases of the virus are up sharply.
“With regard to Arizona, the White House followed its COVID mitigation plan to ensure the president did not come into contact with anyone who was symptomatic or had not been tested,” Deere said.
“Anyone traveling in support of the President this weekend will be closely monitored for symptoms and tested for COVID and therefore pose little to no risk to the local populations,” Deere added.
Trump is scheduled to go to his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey this weekend with a pool of journalists as is traditional for such trips.
The governors of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut announced Wednesday that anyone traveling there who has been in a state with a rising infection rate should self-quarantine for 14 days.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state could not legally keep people out but warned that those who do not follow this recommendation could be fined.
COVID-19
Why is the US experiencing a coronavirus resurgence?
The number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States is hitting levels not seen since the early part of the pandemic in April.
A patchwork of responses at the official level, the politicization of masks and physical distancing, and the widespread onset of complacency are to blame.
- Where do we stand now? -
Unlike Europe and parts of East Asia, the United States never climbed down from its peak.
Where other countries can talk about planning for second waves, the hardest-hit country in the world is still experiencing its first.
In April, the number of new daily cases was above 30,000, which stabilized for some time at around 20,000 a day in May, before rebounding once more to more than 30,000 in the past few days.
COVID-19
‘Free handout to insurance industry’: Trump administration tells insurers they don’t have to cover COVID-19 tests for workers
"According to the Trump administration, insurance company profits are more important than the lives of nursing home residents and workers."
The Trump administration issued policy guidance this week telling health insurance companies that they are not required by law to cover the Covid-19 tests employers may compel workers to undergo as a condition for returning to their jobs.
Breaking Banner
The US entered a recession in February — but Trump has one thing still going for him
Two of President Donald Trump's economic advisers are leaving in June. The news came just after the National Bureau of Economic Research, which identifies economic downturns, announced earlier this month that February is the moment the recession began.
It has been a key month in the coronavirus crisis that Democrats criticize President Donald Trump on because he didn't act after it became clear that the coronavirus pandemic was quickly spreading. The stock market began to stumble, erasing all of the gains Trump had made since taking office in 2017. While the market has continued to slowly climb back up, unemployment numbers continue to spike and more and more companies are filing for bankruptcy.