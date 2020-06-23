Trump to gut funding from COVID-19 testing as he admits to ordering a ‘slow down’ and new cases spike: report
The Trump administration is ending funding for at least 13 COVID-19 testing sites across the country, despite sudden and rapid increases in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, even in the states these testing facilities may be forced to close.
Among the states seeing a surge in new infections, Texas, “will be particularly hard hit by the decision,” Talking Points Memo reveals in its exclusive report. “The federal government gives much-needed testing kits and laboratory access to seven testing sites around Texas.”
Those seven sites represent just over half of the 13 sites for which the Trump administration is gutting funding. The 13 sites are the remainder of what were originally 43 federally-funded testing sites. The other 30 have already been cut.
Along with pulling funding from the seven Texas testing sites, Illinois and New Jersey will lose funding for their sites (two each) and Colorado and Pennsylvania will lose funding for their sites (one each.)
On Saturday President Trump revealed he had told administration officials to “slow down” coronavirus testing. Just this morning he confirmed that he had not been not speaking “in jest,” as the White House falsely claimed Monday. “I don’t kid,” Trump told reporters when asked about his damning admission.
Also this week, Democratic lawmakers revealed the Trump administration has refused to allocate and/or disburse more than $14 billion of congressionally-appropriated funding for coronavirus testing.
“Here’s the bad part: When you do testing to that extent, you’re gonna find more people, you’re gonna find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘slow the testing down please!'” — Trump pic.twitter.com/m5MOV9je70
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2020
Trump fans in Arizona argue with MSNBC reporter over wearing masks: ‘It’s about the hypocrisy’
Supporters waiting outside President Donald Trump's event in Arizona on Tuesday became angry with an MSNBC reporter after he asked them why they refused to wear face masks.
While reporting from Phoenix, where Trump is expected to speak inside a church, MSNBC's Vaughn Hillyard attempted to get some insight into why the president's fans were opposed to wearing masks.
"Do you mind if I ask you guys, why not wear a mask?" Hillyard asked the group of supporters.
"It's not about the mask," one woman replied. "It's about the hypocrisy. The hypocrisy that it's okay for tens of thousands of people to go and riot, to go and protest. But you can not have a group of a thousand, and this is not okay?"
The View’s Meghan McCain admits she is hiding from her ‘COVID-truther’ friends
While New York City may be entering Phase 2 of reopening, none of the women of "The View" feel safe enough to go back into the world, even young and healthy co-host Meghan McCain.
Joy Behar explained that the most exciting thing she does is hop in the car and drive around looking at people not wearing masks.
Sunny Hostin said that she's not that comfortable going out and fears New York becoming one of the 26 states that are now on the rise again.
"I think I'm going to wait it out. I'm just going to bunker-in like the president," Hostin said to laughter.
"If it was safe I would join you, Joy," McCain said about riding around town. "I would be happy to get in a car with you and look at people without masks. It's so interesting because I'm sure just like the rest of you ladies I have friends in my life will not leave their home so scared. Then I know people who are COVID truthers, who are not social distancing. I'm not interacting with them. Part of this is misinformation. Talking about President Trump saying he slowed down the testing, he didn't slow down the testing. There's a lot of confusion. I'm worried about the spikes in other states. There's so much unknown. I really don't want to get this virus. I don't think anybody does. It can be really dangerous. You see people who have lost 30 pounds, people who have died. We just don't know enough. as much as I would literally let Joy amputate my foot live on television to get back in the studio and back in real life, it's just not safe. We just have to deal with it. I'm sorry. I miss everyone like crazy. I hate doing it this way."
COVID-19
‘Exploitation of a pandemic to reshape immigration law’: Trump order on worker visa restrictions sparks outrage
"As long as the Trump administration is in office, they will continue to look for excuses to justify extending this ban."
President Donald Trump was accused of exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to advance his administration's anti-immigrant agenda in response to his Monday order expanding restrictions on temporary worker visas.
"This is another thinly-veiled attempt to implement radical changes to our immigration system, and to limit the number of non-citizens who are able to come to the U.S.," tweeted the American Immigration Council. "This is not about public health or the economy."