Trump to replace SDNY prosecutor with lawyer who defended Deutsche Bank from money laundering scandal: report

On Friday night, the Attorney General William Barr announced that Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, will be stepping down.

His replacement will be Jay Clayton — who previously represented Deutsche Bank, one of President Donald Trump’s most significant business creditors, from allegations they facilitated Russian money laundering.

The Southern District of New York, situated in Manhattan, frequently deals with significant white-collar investigations — and is currently in the process of investigating Deutsche Bank itself.