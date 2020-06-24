Quantcast
Trump told Sec. of the Interior to put the Confederate statue back up in Washington: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

NBC News reporter Geoff Bennett cited two sources that revealed President Donald Trump called Interior Sec. David Bernhardt and demanded the Park Service put the statues of Gen. Albert Pike back up. The statue is the only Confederate statue outside in the city.

“The Secretary has made his position quite clear when it comes to lawlessness, violence against police, and destruction of public property,” said an Interior Department spokesperson, according to Bennett.

Trump has tried to use the Veterans Memorial Act that protects memorials and monuments from the American military. The problem, however, is that Gen. Albert Pike didn’t serve in the American military, so he wouldn’t fall under protections from that act.

It is likely to be a battle between Mayor Muriel Bowser and the president.

See the tweets below:

