Trump told Sec. of the Interior to put the Confederate statue back up in Washington: report

NBC News reporter Geoff Bennett cited two sources that revealed President Donald Trump called Interior Sec. David Bernhardt and demanded the Park Service put the statues of Gen. Albert Pike back up. The statue is the only Confederate statue outside in the city.

“The Secretary has made his position quite clear when it comes to lawlessness, violence against police, and destruction of public property,” said an Interior Department spokesperson, according to Bennett.

Trump has tried to use the Veterans Memorial Act that protects memorials and monuments from the American military. The problem, however, is that Gen. Albert Pike didn’t serve in the American military, so he wouldn’t fall under protections from that act.

It is likely to be a battle between Mayor Muriel Bowser and the president.

See the tweets below:

Two sources tell NBC News that Pres. Trump personally called Interior Sec. Bernhardt and asked the Park Service to put back up the statue of Gen. Albert Pike – Washington, D.C.’s only outdoor Confederate statue, which protesters tore down and set on fire the night of Juneteenth. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) June 24, 2020

Meantime, a senior White House official tells @albamonica that the president’s executive order on protecting statues and monuments will “likely be coming by the end of the week.” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) June 24, 2020