Trump ‘too busy promoting white supremacists’ to care about protecting America from coronavirus: op-ed

Writing in The Nation this Tuesday, Sasha Abramsky says that the self-proclaimed “law and order” president is still sending racist dog whistles to his supporters — specifically his tweeting out a video of one of his supporters saying “white power” — even as the coronavirus pandemic surges with a vengeance throughout America’s cities. According to Abramsky, if Republicans are unwilling to call out what’s in President Trump’s Twitter feed, they should at least question his “mental acuity.”

“Personally, I’d say both might be true: Trump is using racially explosive rhetoric to lock in his base, and his acuity is fading fast,” Abramsky writes.

“Take his seeming inability to understand the importance of wearing masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus,” Abramsky continues. “Trumpland stands on the verge of a public health catastrophe, with much of the country seeing such rapid increases in Covid-19 infections that hospitals are already filled to near capacity and activating their emergency surge plans.”

As coronavirus cases spiked this weekend, Trump chose to ignore the news and instead took to Twitter for another one of his rants, one of which included the “white power” video, but he also took aim at the Affordable Care Act, urging the Supreme Court to strike it down in its entirety.

“That tells you everything you need to know,” Abramsky writes. “This bottom-of-the-barrel regime—this gang of racists and conspiracy freaks, grifters, and con artists—has nothing constructive to offer in terms of public policy.”

