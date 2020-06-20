Trump Tulsa advance staffers test positive for coronavirus just prior to indoor rally: report

On Saturday, NBC News reporter Geoff Bennett reported that six advance staffers who spent the past few weeks in Tulsa, Oklahoma helping to organize President Donald Trump’s campaign rally have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the campaign, “quarantine procedures were immediately implemented” and “no COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally.”

Trump’s rally has raised widespread concerns of a “super-spreader event,” or a handful of infected people spreading COVID-19 to many, many more people scattered throughout the crowds, many of whom live in outlying areas or other states.

Masks are being provided at the rally, but are not mandatory, and reporters in the area outside the rally site have said most attendees are not wearing masks and not practicing social distancing.