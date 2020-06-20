Quantcast
Trump Tulsa advance staffers test positive for coronavirus just prior to indoor rally: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, NBC News reporter Geoff Bennett reported that six advance staffers who spent the past few weeks in Tulsa, Oklahoma helping to organize President Donald Trump’s campaign rally have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the campaign, “quarantine procedures were immediately implemented” and “no COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally.”

Trump’s rally has raised widespread concerns of a “super-spreader event,” or a handful of infected people spreading COVID-19 to many, many more people scattered throughout the crowds, many of whom live in outlying areas or other states.

Masks are being provided at the rally, but are not mandatory, and reporters in the area outside the rally site have said most attendees are not wearing masks and not practicing social distancing.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Tulsa rallygoer says Trump would have to commit adultery to lose her vote — then immediately dismisses Stormy Daniels

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

On Friday, with hours to go before President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, AuraNexus' Andrew Kimmel interviewed "Rosie," one of the many Trump supporters waiting for the opportunity to see the president.

Kimmel asked Rosie what the president would theoretically have to do to lose her support, to which she replied, "Commit adultery on his beautiful, classy wife."

When Kimmel pointed out that Trump had, in fact, cheated on Melania with adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2006, a year after their marriage, Rosie replied, "That was years ago before he became president. Nobody is accountable for what he done when he was a lot younger." (Trump was 60 at the time he reportedly slept with Daniels.)

Bill Barr’s battles with SDNY’s Berman date back to the day Barr was sworn in as Attorney General: WSJ

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the attempted firing of Southern District of New York lead prosecutor Geoffrey Berman by Attorney General Bill Barr was long in coming and began preordained days after Barr was approved by the U.S. Senate.

Friday night, in a press release from the Justice Department, Barr announced that Berman had "stepped down," only to have the prosecutor issue a defiant press statement of his own saying he was not resigning and had no intention of resigning -- setting up a possible battle in federal court.

SDNY’s Berman has a ‘strong argument’ to take Trump to court if he tries to fire him: Ex-DOJ official

Published

54 mins ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

On Saturday, in a lengthy Twitter threat, former U.S. Attorney and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman laid out the legal consequences if President Donald Trump tries to fire SDNY attorney Geoffrey Berman — and why Berman would have a "strong argument" to fight the firing in court if he tried.

Thread: here's where I think we are. It's pretty exquisite. Berman is court appointed and under 28 USC §546 his appointment lasts until there is a presidentially appointed and confirmed US Attorney.

— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) June 20, 2020

