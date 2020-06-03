Trump wants to militarize cops because he thinks ‘white people are superior to African Americans’: Ex-New Orleans mayor
Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told CNN on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s desire to unleash a militarized police force on American citizens stems from his belief in white supremacy.
While discussing the president’s declaration that he will use military force to shut down violent protests in American cities, Landrieu linked the president’s racism with his eagerness to use violence to crack down on riots.
“He believes, in some form or fashion, white people are superior to African Americans,” he said “That is essentially the problem with almost all of the institutional bias that we have talked about… he believes that militarizing the streets of America is the way to end this particular problem. He could not be more wrong.”
The former New Orleans mayor then described why deploying the military throughout American cities would be disastrous.
“Constitutionally, he’s incorrect and the military should not have boots on the streets of America, treating america like a battleground and American citizens liken enemy combatants. The First Amendment gives Americans the right to protest and address grievances against the government. That is what it is that is happening right now because what’s being protested are some serious problems that have to be fixed for all of us.”
Watch the video below.
