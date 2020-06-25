Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump wants to sell bombs to the Saudis so much he’s trying to kill Congressional oversight of arms sales

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump wants so desperately to sell bombs to Saudi Arabia that he’s willing to kill Congressional oversight of arms sales to do it. Trump is so furious that both parties are holding up his arms sales, that he’s considering making things even worse.

“If adopted, the change would effectively end congressional oversight over the sale of American weapons and offers of training to countries engaged in wars with high civilian casualties or human rights abuses, and would certainly widen rifts between the administration and Congress,” said the New York Times in a Thursday report.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2002, Congress added to the Arms Export Control Act of 1976 to ensure that any sale or export of US weapons or bombs to foreign countries would be closely scrutinized by congressional oversight. Now the president is trying to find a way to stop that.

There continues to be frustration by officials over the murder and dismemberment of a Washington Post reporter by men with ties to the Crown Prince.

In 2019 the Senate issued a rare rebuke of Trump’s support of the Saudi’s actions in the bloody war in Yemen, where thousands of civilians have been killed.

“In May of 2019, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared an emergency to bypass Congress and fast-track more than $8 billion in bombs and other weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan — citing Iranian aggression in Yemen as the reason,” the Times report said.

The Senate invoked the 1973 War Powers Resolution to tell the president to stop military engagements in the war including arming the Saudis. They also passed a measure saying the Senate “believes Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for the murder” of journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the administration scraps the informal notification process, it would tell Congress of proposed arms sales only through the formal process,” said the Times. “That framework allows members of Congress to introduce and vote on resolutions to disapprove of certain sales. But to actually block a deal, a measure would require support from two-thirds of both chambers to overcome an inevitable presidential veto.”

The whole scandal comes at a different time for the State Department, because Secretary Mike Pompeo just fired Inspector General Steve A. Linick, who was investigating his use of the State Department to host his personal social engagements and handle his wife’s personal affairs.

“In terms of the policy, it has two contradictory effects,” said former State Department official Andrew Miller. “On one hand, it could circumvent congressional oversight and lead to more reckless sales. On the other hand, it deprives the administration of an early opportunity to adjust sales to reflect congressional concerns, which could actually lead to delays.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report from the New York Times.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Tennessee Gov. appoints president of Black college to commission deliberating removal of Confederate statues

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) announced his new appointment to the state Capitol Commission as protesters call for removal of a statue memorializing Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest located on the second floor of the Capitol, the Tennessean reports.

Lee's appointment of Lane College Logan Hampton fills a spot left vacant by Jackson Police Department deputy chief Tyreece Miller, who was nominated by President Trump to serve as U.S. marshal of the Western District of Tennessee.

"Like Miller, Hampton is Black, making him the third African American the governor has appointed to the commission since he took office. Along with Miller, Lee named talk radio show host Hallerin Hill to the commission last year. Lane College is a historically black college in Jackson, Tennessee," the report reads. "In February, the commission listened to supporters and detractors of the Forrest bust, which was placed on the second floor of the Capitol in 1978. At the time, McWhorter said a decision on the bust wouldn't be made until after the commission returns to full membership."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Judge tosses Trump family’s attempt to block publication of Mary Trump’s tell-all book: report

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, a judge has tossed an application by President Trump’s brother to block the publication of his niece’s book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

"Queens County Surrogate Court Judge Peter Kelly cited 'several improprieties' in Robert Trump’s filing that rendered it 'fatally defective'—including that it was based on the official disposition of patriarch Fred Trump Sr.’s estate, which wrapped up in 2001 and is thus for legal purposes 'nonexistent.' That settlement included a confidentiality clause that niece Mary Trump signed, and which the elder Trumps have argued prevents her from publishing the sort of titillating family secrets her memoir is set to contain," the Beast reports.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Oyster, air fryer and bicycle companies say their goods are ‘essential’ to fighting coronavirus so they can get tariff relief

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

What’s essential in a pandemic? Pretty much everything, if you read the tariff appeals of companies that import goods from China.

Canned tuna, which an importer argues is a perfect food to stock up on during infrequent grocery trips. Dietary supplements like ginkgo biloba, needed to bolster immune systems. Fitness machines, now essential equipment for home workouts.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image