Trump was ‘on the brink’ of firing defense secretary for contradicting him on troop deployment: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump was “on the brink” of firing Secretary of Defense Mark Esper last week, amid a disagreement between the two on using military force to control civil rights protesters.

“Officials said Mr. Trump was furious with Mr. Esper for not supporting his inclination to use active-duty troops to quell protests in Washington, D.C., Minneapolis and elsewhere following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25,” reported Gordon Lubold. “The president consulted several advisers to ask their opinion of the disagreement, intent that day on removing Mr. Esper, his fourth defense secretary since taking office in January 2017, according to the officials. After talks with the advisers, who cautioned against the move, Mr. Trump set aside the plans to immediately fire Mr. Esper.”

“At the same time, however, Mr. Esper, aware of Mr. Trump’s feelings, was making his own preparations to resign, partly in frustration over the differences regarding the role of the military, the officials said,” the report continued. “He had begun to prepare a letter of resignation before he was persuaded not to do so by aides and other advisers, according to some of the officials.”

“Last Wednesday, Mr. Esper said that he didn’t think using federal troops in American streets was warranted at that time,” said the report. “The comments, made in an opening statement at a news conference at the Pentagon, weren’t vetted beforehand by the White House, and the statement caught officials there off guard, two officials said.”

You can read more here.


Republican candidate attacks George Floyd’s niece after she asks ‘when has America ever been great?’

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

George "Perry" Floyd's niece Brooke Williams took to the pulpit Tuesday to beg an end to a "corrupt and broken" system. But it was her knock on "Make America Great Again" that sent conservative supporters of President Donald Trump into a tailspin of pearl-clutching and attacks on a mourning family.

“Why must the system be corrupt and broken? Laws were already put in place for the African American system to fail,” Brooke Williams said. “These laws need to be changed.”

“No more hate crimes, please," she continued through tears. "Someone said, ‘Make America great again,’ but when has America ever been great?”

‘It was a shocking thing to say’: Republicans aren’t even trying to defend Trump’s Buffalo tweet

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Politico reported that many high-ranking Republicans aren't even bothering to try to defend President Donald Trump's tweet attacking the 75-year-old Buffalo protester pushed to the ground by police. Instead, they are either offering condemnation or refusing comment altogether.

"If there was ever a tweet from President Donald Trump that Senate Republicans didn’t want to touch, it’s this one," reported Marianne Levine and Burgess Everett. "For four years, Senate Republicans have endured a regular gantlet of reporters’ questions about Trump tweets, ranging from attacks on their own colleagues to telling a handful of congresswomen of color to 'go back' to the countries they came from. Trump’s tweet Tuesday morning attacking a 75-year old protester in Buffalo — who was shoved by the police and bled from his head after falling — stunned some in a caucus that’s grown used to the president’s active Twitter feed."

One of the least recognized major needs for society to survive a pandemic

Published

31 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

Eddie Brown seemed to fit the profile of a federal inmate most eligible for emergency release during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As a survivor of hepatitis C who had served six of his 15-year sentence, Brown should have been a strong candidate for home confinement or compassionate release based on standards introduced by the Bureau of Prisons. Nevertheless, he had two strikes against him. The first was his criminal record, which includes three felony drug convictions. The second was that unlike his wealthier counterparts, Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen, Brown did not have the means to afford a lawyer who could steer him through the confusing process of securing early release.

