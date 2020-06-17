Quantcast
Trump’s ‘appalling’ treatment of his late father as he struggled with Alzheimer’s detailed in new tell-all book

4 mins ago

An upcoming tell-all book written by President Donald Trump’s niece will detail the ways that the president treated his late father as he struggled with Alzheimer’s disease.

Huffington Post notes that the Simon & Schuster blurb for psychologist Mary Trump’s upcoming book claims that the president’s niece will describe “the appalling way Donald, Fred Trump’s favorite son, dismissed and derided him when he began to succumb to Alzheimer’s.”

Additionally, the publisher says the book will go in depth about “the strange and harmful relationship between Fred Trump and his two oldest sons, Fred Jr. and Donald,” which Mary Trump claims “created the damaged man who currently occupies the Oval Office.”

In addition to its revelations about Trump’s alleged mistreatment of his late father, the book will also reportedly detail how Mary Trump leaked damaging information to the New York Times detailing how the family committed fraud to avoid paying taxes.

President Trump this week claimed that his niece signed a nondisclosure agreement nearly 20 years ago as part of a settlement over Fred Trump’s estate, and he reportedly said he’d consider suing her to block publication of her book.


2020 Election

Joe Biden has a shot at winning Texas — and how he fares here could reshape the state’s politics.

9 mins ago

June 17, 2020

No matter how frequently it happens, it’s always a bit startling.

Ever since February 2019, polls have been coming out indicating that former Vice President Joe Biden is competitive with — sometimes even leading — President Donald Trump in Texas. A June 3 poll by Quinnipiac University gave Trump a 1-percentage-point lead in the state. A recent FiveThirtyEight roundup of “key battleground state” polls taken since May 1 shows Trump up by an average of 1.5 points here.

Trump supporters are attacking and killing Black Lives Matter protesters — and getting away with it

22 mins ago

June 17, 2020

Imagine the reaction if during the recent far-right reopen rallies supported by Trump that backers of Joe Biden attacked and killed protesters. Not only would right-wing media demand Biden’s execution, Trump’s hatchet man at the Department of Justice, William Barr, would likely have indicted Biden as an accessory to murder.

