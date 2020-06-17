Trump’s ‘appalling’ treatment of his late father as he struggled with Alzheimer’s detailed in new tell-all book

An upcoming tell-all book written by President Donald Trump’s niece will detail the ways that the president treated his late father as he struggled with Alzheimer’s disease.
Huffington Post notes that the Simon & Schuster blurb for psychologist Mary Trump’s upcoming book claims that the president’s niece will describe “the appalling way Donald, Fred Trump’s favorite son, dismissed and derided him when he began to succumb to Alzheimer’s.”
Additionally, the publisher says the book will go in depth about “the strange and harmful relationship between Fred Trump and his two oldest sons, Fred Jr. and Donald,” which Mary Trump claims “created the damaged man who currently occupies the Oval Office.”
In addition to its revelations about Trump’s alleged mistreatment of his late father, the book will also reportedly detail how Mary Trump leaked damaging information to the New York Times detailing how the family committed fraud to avoid paying taxes.
President Trump this week claimed that his niece signed a nondisclosure agreement nearly 20 years ago as part of a settlement over Fred Trump’s estate, and he reportedly said he’d consider suing her to block publication of her book.
