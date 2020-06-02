Trump’s attempt to run a Nixon-style ‘law-and-order’ campaign almost certain to flop: Princeton historian
President Donald Trump thinks that vowing to crack down on anti-police brutality protesters while promising “law and order” will be electoral gold for him, just as it was for Richard Nixon in 1968.
However, Princeton historian Kevin Kruse believes that there’s a central flaw in the president’s thinking: Namely, he’s now the incumbent, whereas Nixon in 1968 was the challenger.
In fact, Kruse notes that in his 1972 campaign, Nixon has dropped the ominous “law and order” messaging from his first campaign and instead ran a campaign touting greater unity and prosperity.
“Four years later, the incumbent Nixon knew he couldn’t wage a ‘law and order’ campaign because… that’s essentially a call for change,” he said. “So he went with this sunny, upbeat ad that might as well have been a Coke commercial.”
Kruse then links to the “Nixon Now” 1972 ad that features footage of Nixon acting as a statesman and a diplomat rather than a jack-booted authoritarian.
“If Trump and his aides were smart (I know, I know), they’d be running a re-election campaign like the second ad,” Kruse explains. “That route got Nixon re-elected in a landslide, and the exact same approach did the same thing for Reagan in 1984.”
Watch the “Nixon Now” ad below.
Pentagon distances itself from White House move to gas protesters for photo-op
Monday, President Donald Trump responded to reports that he was rushed to the bunker as protesters surrounded the White House, by having the military gas the activists so he could walk to St. John's church and do a photo-op with an upsidedown Bible.
Now, senior defense officials are saying that Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley didn't intend to be part of Trump's photo-op.
After the briefing from the president when Trump announced he was going to "a very special place," Esper and Milley left, intending to review National Guard troops in the area, said Missy Ryan at the Washington Post.
Trump is ‘literally and figuratively isolated’ as he struggles to modify his approach to ongoing racial unrest: op-ed
According to reports, President Trump's advisers had been urging him to abandon the politics of grievance and shift his focus to uniting the country. But in the end, as always, "Trump’s gut won out," Sam Stein and Asawin Suebsaengwrote in The Daily Beast this Tuesday.
"Through it all, Trump was resistant. Barricaded in the halls of the White House, he fumed at the job being done by others, tweeted his rage, and then, finally, dabbled in a bit of strongman showmanship that would have come off as even more dictatorial if it hadn’t been so poorly rehearsed," write Stein and Suebsaeng, referring to Trump's photo op in front of a vandalized D.C. church.
Veteran newsman Dan Rather sees hope in the faces of the fearless striving for change
Veteran newsman Dan Rather penned one of his epic Facebook posts trying to reassure Americans that after his years of reporting, he has ultimately seen progress when activists demand justice.
"The United States is not on the verge of collapse," he explained. "I say this not to minimize the dangers of this moment. They are great. I say this not to negate the pain. It is deep. I say this not to normalize the injustices. They are real and have been festering for far too long."
He wrote he has see the country "bend," a reference to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous promise that "the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice."