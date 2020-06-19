Quantcast
Conservative explains when Trump's supporters think America was 'great'

9 mins ago

Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, columnist Jeniffer Rubin says she’s finally figured out when Trump supporters thought America was “great.”

According to Rubin, implicit in the “MAGA” slogan is a desire to “go back to a time when whites — white men, to be specific — were numerically, politically, economically and culturally unchallenged.”

“But when was this, exactly? 1950? 1920?” Rubin asks. “We might have to go back to the 19th century.”

Rubin contends that one hint of this was when President Trump this week restated his support for U.S. Army bases to “retain names of Confederate traitors and white supremacists.”

“I am getting the sense that Trump and his followers look back favorably on the Confederacy, the memory of which swells them with pride,” she writes.

“It seems the leader of the MAGA crowd would be most at home when the Confederacy was still revered,” Rubin writes, adding that the rest of America sees the MAGA slogan for what it is.

Trump relaunches attack on 75-year-old protester who suffered fractured skull

6 mins ago

June 19, 2020

By

Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old protester who suffered a fractured skull after being shoved to the ground by police in Buffalo, has once again become the target of President Donald Trump's ire.

As flagged by CNN fact checker Daniel Dale, Trump told the Wall Street Journal this week that Gugino was a "professional agitator" who had put himself in harm's way when he confronted officers during a protest against police brutality.

CNN's Sanjay Gupta reveals how many Trump Tulsa rally fans are likely to become COVID-19 'superspreaders'

19 mins ago

June 19, 2020

By

Dr. Sanjay Gupta is among the many public health experts warning that President Donald Trump's Tulsa, Oklahoma rally will cause an uptick in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Currently, eight states are having an increase in coronavirus cases that are 50 percent or higher than in previous cases. Oklahoma, in particular, is experiencing a record number of cases, much larger than when the state shutdown with a shelter-in-place order. Their highest day came Thursday, with over 450 total cases. The previous high was the day before, with over 280 cases. Before noon on Friday, it was reported in Oklahoma that there were 352 new COVID-19 in the state.

