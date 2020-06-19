Conservative explains when Trump’s supporters think America was ‘great’

Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, columnist Jeniffer Rubin says she’s finally figured out when Trump supporters thought America was “great.”

According to Rubin, implicit in the “MAGA” slogan is a desire to “go back to a time when whites — white men, to be specific — were numerically, politically, economically and culturally unchallenged.”

“But when was this, exactly? 1950? 1920?” Rubin asks. “We might have to go back to the 19th century.”

Rubin contends that one hint of this was when President Trump this week restated his support for U.S. Army bases to “retain names of Confederate traitors and white supremacists.”

“I am getting the sense that Trump and his followers look back favorably on the Confederacy, the memory of which swells them with pride,” she writes.

“It seems the leader of the MAGA crowd would be most at home when the Confederacy was still revered,” Rubin writes, adding that the rest of America sees the MAGA slogan for what it is.

