Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s former DHS chief: ‘Of course’ racism exists in police departments all over America

Published

2 hours ago

on

A former top Trump administration official on Friday broke with his former boss and said that police departments across the United States have problems with systemic racism.

Former acting Department of Homeland Security chief Kevin McAleenan writes at CNN that the death of George Floyd has given police departments across the country an opportunity to rethink how they operate.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he says that doing so will require taking a hard look at the issue of racism within law enforcement.

“There is a path for them to galvanize healing while representing and supporting the vast majority of honorable men and women of all races under their command,” he writes. “The demonstrations have also sparked one question that has resonated across the media spectrum: is there systemic racism in American policing? The answers have varied, but the truth is that of course there is.”

He then encourages police chiefs across the country to “identify with the purpose and message of the peaceful protesters” and “embrace the pain of disenfranchised communities and recognize the role that some in their organizations have in causing it.”

McAleenan’s words stand in sharp contrast to President Donald Trump, who has refused to acknowledge that racism plays a role in creating disparities in the American criminal justice system.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump accused by ex-Defense Secretary of putting US on ‘the trail toward a dictatorship’

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

During an appearance on CNN on Friday morning, former Defense Secretary William Cohen - who also served in the U.S. Senate as a Republican -- denounced Donald Trump in no uncertain terms, saying his use of military personnel against anti-police brutality protesters is a sign he has set the country on the path to a dictatorship.

To emphasize his point, he later called Trump the "dictator-in-chief."

Speaking with host Jim Sciutto, Cohen didn't mince words after the CNN host noted that the president and his former attorney called the protesters "terrorists."

"What does it mean for you to hear a sitting president dismissing a whole range of protesters, who in fact were largely peaceful around the White House, dismissing a whole range of them as terrorists? What does that mean to you?" the CNN host asked.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Good riddance to very bad rubbish: Here are 5 of the ugliest moments in the Steve King Hall of Shame

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

On, Tuesday, June 2, there was a major bombshell in Iowa politics: far-right Rep. Steve King, in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, lost a GOP primary battle to Iowa State Sen. Randy Feenstra. It remains to be seen whether a Republican or a Democrat will win that seat in November, but one thing is for sure: it won’t be King, whose history of racism, homophobia and religious extremism is so disturbing that even GOP voters in a conservative district in Iowa finally rejected him.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

One of Maine’s biggest newspapers calls for Trump to resign on the day he visits their state

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to Maine on Friday -- and when he does, he'll be greeted by one of the state's top newspapers calling for his resignation.

The Portland Press-Herald on Friday published an editorial demanding the president's resignation over his botched handling of the COVID-19 crisis and the civil unrest that arose in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

"You have never been a good president, but today your shortcomings are unleashing historic levels of suffering on the American people," the editors write. "Your slow response to the coronavirus pandemic has spun a manageable crisis into the worst public health emergency since 1918... And in the face of the worst civic unrest since 1968, with millions of Americans in the streets protesting systemic racism, you fan the flames."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image