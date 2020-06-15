Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s ‘increasingly strange and delusional’ tweets reflect the rising turmoil in his ‘inner life’: op-ed

Published

8 mins ago

on

Writing in The Guardian this Monday, Francine Prose contends that over the past few weeks, “the increasingly strange, intentionally provocative, inappropriate and frankly delusional tweets and pronouncements” coming from President Trump’s Twitter account “have once again caused us to reflect on the president’s inner life.”

Prose points to the 75-year-old protester Martin Gugino who was shoved to the ground by Buffalo police officers — who Trump attempted to smear as an “antifa” foot soldier. “Does the courtly, somewhat hesitant Gugino really look to anyone like a dangerous thug?” Prose asks. “How could someone have watched that video and floated the idea that the attack on Gugino, still hospitalized with a brain injury, ‘could be a set-up?'”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s one of two things, Prose says: Either Trump truly believes that Gugino is a member of antifa and has the inability to distinguish between fact and fiction, or he thinks “everyone is lying.”

“It’s remarkable, how much one can get used to, with a president who has made over 18,000 false or misleading claims since taking office,” Prose writes. “But all that seems more disturbing now, not only because the tweets and speculations have gotten more aggressive and outlandish, but because the upheavals in our country, the crises we face – the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, the tanking economy, the unrest inspired by the early stages of a necessary reckoning with racism – have made us wish, more than ever, for a leader who shows some honesty, common sense, or who just (we’re setting the bar quite low here) behaves like a responsible adult.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Guardian.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘increasingly strange and delusional’ tweets reflect the rising turmoil in his ‘inner life’: op-ed

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

Writing in The Guardian this Monday, Francine Prose contends that over the past few weeks, "the increasingly strange, intentionally provocative, inappropriate and frankly delusional tweets and pronouncements" coming from President Trump's Twitter account "have once again caused us to reflect on the president’s inner life."

Prose points to the 75-year-old protester Martin Gugino who was shoved to the ground by Buffalo police officers -- who Trump attempted to smear as an "antifa" foot soldier. "Does the courtly, somewhat hesitant Gugino really look to anyone like a dangerous thug?" Prose asks. "How could someone have watched that video and floated the idea that the attack on Gugino, still hospitalized with a brain injury, 'could be a set-up?'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmaker with COVID-19 tries to explain why he wasn’t wearing a mask on the House floor

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

On Monday, Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) announced he learned last week that he and members of his family tested positive for what he termed the "Wuhan virus" — assuring everyone he was out of danger and recovering, but complaining that he wasn't able to taste bacon.

CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju proceeded to ask Rice why, a few weeks before his diagnosis on May 28, he had taken to the House floor without wearing a mask — and he tried to defend himself by claiming he had followed all of the other recommended guidelines.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump: If COVID-19 testing stops — the US won’t have coronavirus cases anymore

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump came up with his latest idea for how to reduce cases of the coronavirus in the United States: stop testing.

Speaking at a roundtable on "Fighting for America’s Seniors" on Monday, Trump remarked, “If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any.”

https://twitter.com/jeffmason1/status/1272601404780285954

 

Vice President Mike Pence echoed the sentiment, according to the press pool report.

The tactic is similar to what China did earlier in the year where they ceased reporting cases of COVID-19 as well as fatalities of the virus.

Continue Reading
 
 